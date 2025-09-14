Travis Kelce's tearful moment before Taylor Swift proposal revealed

Travis Kelce is still on cloud nine and then some following his engagement to Taylor Swift after over two years of dating. Ahead of their rematch with Super Bowl LIX victors the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat down with Erin Andrews for NFL on FOX to dish all things engagement, Taylor, their viral romance, and what he envisions their lives together will be like. And despite being one of the most public figures in the world at the moment, the nerves were most certainly there.

When asked how Taylor, 35, had impacted his life, Travis, also 35, gushed that she'd just made him a lot happier in many ways. "She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am," he shared.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce commented on the tears leading up to his proposal to Taylor Swift

The NFL star player also revealed that while he can keep it cool on the football field, he was definitely "sweating" and in tears in the lead-up to the proposal. "She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating," he quipped. "I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But it's been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."

Erin also refers to the "Blank Space" singer's moniker for her fiancé – the "human exclamation point," the "happiest guy in the world," and asks what Travis wants his legacy with the NFL to be as he kicks off (pun intended) his 13th season. "I was a good teammate, I was a good person in the community. I just love what I do," he responded.

Taking a beat to reflect, he added: "I don't know. I'm not here for any other reasons. I just love coming in, playing football and giving people something to get excited for outside of their lives on Sundays. Hopefully they can see how much excitement I bring to my life, and they can bring that to others."

Earlier in their conversation, Erin, who has spoken highly of her love for Taylor and specifically Travis, notes that when she spoke with her colleagues before their conversation, a majority of them didn't believe Travis would return for a 13th season. "Really?" he noted, genuinely surprised. He looked around the locker room where they were filming and asked: "You guys didn't think I was going to come back?"

© Instagram The couple got engaged two weeks before publicly sharing the news with the world

"No way!" he continued. "I love what I do. I'm still a kid on Sundays that enjoys every single aspect of the game. I've built a family here, I don't want to give that up yet. I still feel like I've got a lot to prove," adding that losing the Super Bowl to the Eagles, and missing out on that coveted three-peat, gave him the added "motivation to take on my professionalism in a much better way."

The Chiefs and the Eagles will face off for their first game of the season on Sunday, September 14 at the former's home ground, Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are looking to not only score vengeance for their Super Bowl loss, but also some needed momentum heading into the rest of the season, following their defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil last Sunday.