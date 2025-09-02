Jason Kelce reveals uncertainty over role at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding

The countdown to the biggest celebrity wedding, probably ever, is on after Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift last month. While there has been much speculation about the couple's nuptials, there is only one wedding detail Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, has on his mind – his role on the big day. The former NFL star expressed his desire to be his baby brother's best man, but admitted he is uncertain whether Travis will ask him because the groom has more than enough friends to choose from.

Appearing in a teaser for the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast on Tuesday, Jason told hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton that he is "hoping" Travis will ask him to be the best man at his wedding. "Hopefully, I'm the best man. We'll see," Jason said, before cautiously adding: "Trav has a lot of friends, I'm just hoping to get the opportunity."

Travis proposed in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. It features a stone pathway with a wrought iron gazebo and matching chandelier, with two stone garden plant pots on each side of the entrance. It had been decorated with pink roses and greenery, with Travis dropping to one knee outside the gazebo.

HELLO! can confirm that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond. Celebrity jeweler George Khalife, AKA, estimates the ring to be between "10-20 carats and the price could range from $1million to $5 million."

© Getty Images Jason is uncertain whether he will be Travis's best man at his wedding to Taylor

"This ring is a brilliant cut, and the style is called a bezel setting (that's the gold that wraps around the diamond)," George told HELLO! "It's super popular right now, just like yellow gold in general. Old Mine diamond[s] comes with a lot of history! The whole look feels really antique, which I think suits Taylor perfectly."

© Instagram Travis proposed with a ring estimated to cost between $1m and $5m

Following news of their engagement, Travis's dad, Ed Kelce, revealed that the Chiefs tight end had proposed to Taylor two weeks before they publicly shared the news on August 26. "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," he told News 5 Cleveland. "He was going to put it off till this week."

© Instagram Travis proposed in the garden of his $6m home

Ed revealed he thought Taylor "was getting maybe a little antsy," but Travis was eager to delay to "make some grand thing, to make it a big special event." Ed said he told his son repeatedly: "You could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

© Instagram Taylor and Travis shared their engagement news on August 26, 2025

Travis and Taylor went public with their romance in September 2023 when she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis went public with their romance in September 2023

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she said. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."