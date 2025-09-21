Matthew McConaughey reveals sleeping arrangement with wife Camila Alves that keeps marriage alive

Matthew McConaughey finds that maximizing closeness is of the utmost importance in a marriage. The Interstellar actor met his wife Camila Alves — with whom he shares three kids, Levi, 17, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12 — at a club in Los Angeles in 2006, and they tied the knot in 2012. Now, over ten years into his marriage, the Oscar winner has discovered the one sleeping arrangement that he claims is the key to a good relationship.

In an excerpt from his new book, titled Poems & Prayers and which features reflections and passages from himself, shared with Fox News Digital, Matthew argues in favor of sharing a queen sized bed with your spouse, as opposed to a larger, and possibly more comfortable, king sized bed. "The best thing you can / do for your / marriage," one poem reads. "One way to surely / get ahead, / is get rid of that / king-­size mattress, / and sleep in a / queen-­size bed."

Later giving insight to the outlet into his thought process behind it, Matthew explained: "We have kids and we go to our friend's house and he has one of these double king-size beds put together and all the kids sleep in the bed," adding: "The wife's on one side with her side table and the husband's on the other side and it's great when you got all three kids, but all of a sudden the kids get too big. They're out of the bed."

"I wake up one morning … I'm looking over there and Camilla's like a football field away man. Then you go to bed at night, like you want to snuggle up and … 'Well, we've got to cover you up. Come about 12 feet and I'll come 12 feet,'" he further shared.

Matthew, who lives with his family in his home state of Texas, argued: "You're like, man, this damn king-size bed is not good for the marriage, man. Get rid of that son of a [expletive]," and maintained: "So we got a queen size where we're shoulder to shoulder. I'm telling you, it's good for your marriage."

Further speaking about the importance of still prioritizing a marriage while balancing parenting responsibilities, Matthew said: "You've got kids, so you don't … you're spending as much time being a good mother and father of them, but you also gotta make sure – and I can do a better job of this – of going, 'No, this is our time.' You can't 100% live with the kids as a parent."

"You gotta make to remember that one of the best examples you can give the kids of how to treat a woman or a man or how to someone they end up falling in love with down the line is how you treat their mother and how the mother treats the father," he emphasized.

Matthew recently worked with both his eldest son Levi and his mom Mary Kathlene McCabe on a new Apple TV+ movie titled The Lost Bus, which follows a bus driver trying to get through a wildfire with 22 children in tow. "I had to tell him, this ain't no bs-ing around," he told Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY about advice he gave Levi before filming. "It's play, but the preparation, it's work, it's a rodeo. This is not about showing up with attitude. So I was somewhat hard on him early and continued to be, just to teach him as much as I can, but once he got on set, this is great, you'll know this moment."