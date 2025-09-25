Princess Kate's long-forgotten 'whoops' moment with Prince William is a testament to their bond - watch

The Prince and Princess of Wales always put up a united front during public outings, but a hilarious accident from Prince William during an outing with his wife in 2023 put the playful side of their relationship on full display. The couple were captured visiting Madley Primary School's Forest School in Hereford, where Kate and William met with children who had made a den out of sticks. William was seen getting stuck in with a little bit too much enthusiasm, accidentally snapping one of the twigs from the main structure. Watch the video to see the moment in full…

"Whoops," William said, as Kate looked on and playfully scolded him, saying "William!" and laughing. Despite members of the royal family often being associated with protocol and propriety, this sweet moment between the couple revealed they are not afraid of a harmless joke at the other's expense – even in public.

© Getty Kate laughed as William accidentally broke a stick from the den

"We've seen plenty of light-hearted ribbing between the Prince and Princess of Wales over the years, but their ability to laugh off each other's 'whoops' moments is a testament to their deep friendship and the history they have together," HELLO!'s Online Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, tells us. "They've known each other for over two decades and are able to tease each other publicly."

Learning the 'hard way'

William and Kate have never been afraid of poking fun at each other, and recently, this came in the form of the prince joking about his wife's cooking. Talking about his taste in brownies while meeting women of the Sunningdale Women's Institute, William heaped praise on the baker, adding: "I know my brownies", while Kate knowingly quipped: "William is very fussy about it" adding, "Never put nuts in a brownie. I had to learn the hard way."

© Getty Images Princess Kate joked that she had to learn the hard way when it came to getting brownies right for William's tastes

William also took the opportunity to share a public joke with his wife in 2018. Kate was invited to contribute to an artwork by Dairo Vargas inspired by the Global Mental Health Summit. With Kate having painted a section, William quipped, "That pretty much ruined the picture!", gaining laughs from not only his wife but those surrounding them.