Princess Kate's £7k reminder of Prince William romance she carries on her at all times

Many things have changed in Princess Kate's life since Prince William proposed to her with his late mother Princess Diana's ring back in 2011.

As a result, it isn't entirely surprising that she chooses not to wear the £390,000 engagement ring all the time, especially on occasions when she doesn't want to draw special attention to herself, such as her recent appearance in a promotional video for Scouts.

© Getty Images Princess Kate has been seen a lot recently without her signature engagement ring

However, the Princess of Wales wears a series of other rings with which she honours her husband, most notably her eternity ring stack, which has almost become a new signature of her style itself. But what significance does each ring hold?

Maxwell Stone, the leading diamonds expert at UK jewellery retailer Steven Stone, revealed everything there is to know about the eternity ring stack, which he believes has a total value of approximately £7,200.

He says: "Despite having been seen wearing her engagement ring less frequently in recent months, the Princess of Wales has continued to show her love and commitment to Prince William in other ways."

Princess Kate's gift from Prince William

The eternity ring that the Princess of Wales is seen wearing most regularly is the one that is confirmed to be a gift from her husband to celebrate the birth of their eldest son, Prince George.

Maxwell notes that the ring is "crafted from 18 carat white gold with a high-polish finish, is adorned with 0.23 carat of diamonds and retails for £1,500".

© Getty Images Prince William gave Princess Kate the eternity ring to celebrate Prince George's birth

Parenthood is clearly an important part of the doting mother-of-three's lifestyle and choices, as Princess Kate has become globally loved for her family-oriented values and demeanour around children.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that she so often wears the ring that serves as a reminder of both her romance with Prince William and their first child.

Princess Kate's other eternity rings

Though the origin of the other two rings is unknown, it is believed that they are also gifts from Prince William: one is a slim white diamond band, and the other a mixed sapphire and diamond band.

Maxwell states that: "While the former remains unidentified, it's likely to be worth around £1,000, while the latter appears to be the Étincelle de Cartier wedding band."

© Getty Images Princess Kate debuted a new pair of Cartier earrings earlier this year

Princess Kate is known for being a fan of the brand, having been spotted in various pieces from the French luxury designer many times since 2012 – she even debuted a new pair of Cartier earrings earlier this year!

The wedding band is yet another stunning addition to her jewellery collection, which includes her traditional Welsh gold wedding ring from Clogau. Maxwell explains: "Featuring 19 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 0.24 carats and 19 brilliant-cut sapphires totalling 0.34 carats, the exquisite piece retails at £4,700."

