Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's £7k reminder of Prince William romance she carries on her at all times
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's £7k reminder of Prince William romance she carries on her at all times
Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling© Getty Images

Princess Kate's £7k reminder of Prince William romance she carries on her at all times

The Princess of Wales has been seen without her engagement ring a lot recently

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Many things have changed in Princess Kate's life since Prince William proposed to her with his late mother Princess Diana's ring back in 2011. 

As a result, it isn't entirely surprising that she chooses not to wear the £390,000 engagement ring all the time, especially on occasions when she doesn't want to draw special attention to herself, such as her recent appearance in a promotional video for Scouts.

Prince William and Kate Middleton laughing as they pose for engagement photographs in St James's Palace on 16 November 2010 © Getty Images
Princess Kate has been seen a lot recently without her signature engagement ring

However, the Princess of Wales wears a series of other rings with which she honours her husband, most notably her eternity ring stack, which has almost become a new signature of her style itself. But what significance does each ring hold?

Maxwell Stone, the leading diamonds expert at UK jewellery retailer Steven Stone, revealed everything there is to know about the eternity ring stack, which he believes has a total value of approximately £7,200.

He says: "Despite having been seen wearing her engagement ring less frequently in recent months, the Princess of Wales has continued to show her love and commitment to Prince William in other ways."

Princess Kate's gift from Prince William

The eternity ring that the Princess of Wales is seen wearing most regularly is the one that is confirmed to be a gift from her husband to celebrate the birth of their eldest son, Prince George.

Maxwell notes that the ring is "crafted from 18 carat white gold with a high-polish finish, is adorned with 0.23 carat of diamonds and retails for £1,500".

prince george birth© Getty Images
Prince William gave Princess Kate the eternity ring to celebrate Prince George's birth

Parenthood is clearly an important part of the doting mother-of-three's lifestyle and choices, as Princess Kate has become globally loved for her family-oriented values and demeanour around children

Hence, it comes as no surprise that she so often wears the ring that serves as a reminder of both her romance with Prince William and their first child.

Princess Kate's other eternity rings

Though the origin of the other two rings is unknown, it is believed that they are also gifts from Prince William: one is a slim white diamond band, and the other a mixed sapphire and diamond band.

Maxwell states that: "While the former remains unidentified, it's likely to be worth around £1,000, while the latter appears to be the Étincelle de Cartier wedding band."

Kate Middleton during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospitalâs Chelsea site. The Princessâ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the worldâs first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. © Getty Images
Princess Kate debuted a new pair of Cartier earrings earlier this year

Princess Kate is known for being a fan of the brand, having been spotted in various pieces from the French luxury designer many times since 2012 – she even debuted a new pair of Cartier earrings earlier this year!

The wedding band is yet another stunning addition to her jewellery collection, which includes her traditional Welsh gold wedding ring from Clogau. Maxwell explains: "Featuring 19 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 0.24 carats and 19 brilliant-cut sapphires totalling 0.34 carats, the exquisite piece retails at £4,700."

See a breakdown of Princess Kate's style evolution below...

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's Style Evolution

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More