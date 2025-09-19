Exclusive: Prince William and Princess Kate display powerful 'emotional stability' in intimate State Banquet photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales stunned in glittering outfits as they joined the rest of the royal family at Windsor Castle for a State Banquet with the visiting US President Donald Trump. Taking their seats at the white tie event in honour of the American leader, who is enjoying a second state visit with his wife, Melania, they drew attention for much more than their outer layers. Putting on a united front, the couple proved they were better than ever with a slight gesture that sent a powerful message.

Kate Middleton, 43, and her husband of almost 14 years, Prince William, also 43, were captured holding hands on social media as they arrived at the royal residence for the prestigious event that also welcomed 160 other notable guests. The video was shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account and showed a reel of highlights from the Presidential visit thus far, including President Trump’s arrival and his initial meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Nestled amongst clips of the castle at night and shots of Kate’s glamorous hand-embroidered gold Chantilly ball gown designed by Phillipa Lepley, a snapshot into the couple’s relationship was revealed. As the pair made their way inside the venue for the evening’s soiree, the camera showed William's hand lovingly clasped over his wife's.

What does the expert think?

Recommended video You may also like Princess Kate matches with Melania Trump during UK state visit

HELLO! caught up with Dr. Arthur Cassidy, Royal Commentator & Celebrity Psychologist, as well as a Chartered member of the British Psychological Society, who offered exclusive insights into the profound bond between the royal couple.

"As Prince William and the Princess prepared to enter the State Banquet last night, they were both fully aware of their global presence as the future King and Queen. Both displayed one of the most powerful messages to the world that they are deeply in love, and this power dynamic is seen in the downward hand grasp. Note that Prince William's hand fully overlaps the Princess' hand.

© Instagram/princeandprincessofwales In a video on social media, Prince William was captured holding Kate's hand

"Ever since they became engaged, I have seen Prince William using this specific hand gesture to signify that he is in a long-term, serious relationship with Kate, which is why he uses the socially dominant hand gesture of his hand over Kate's.

"In their university days, William used the interlocking hand gestures used by young lovers in the early stages of relationships.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate arrived at the soiree at Windsor Castle together

"Research on the personality of individual differences confirms that this type of hand gesture, which Prince William and Catherine used at the State Banquet, conveys emotional stability, maturity and secure emotional connectivity for all the future years together. Prince William is the ultimate caring, empathic and future King whose strong personality traits of leadership can be seen in his body language displays."