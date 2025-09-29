Meet Zoey Deutch's famous new fiancé who you'll absolutely recognize

Zoey Deutch surprised the world on Sunday, September 28 when she revealed that she'd quietly been engaged to her years-long boyfriend Jimmy Tatro for three months. "Three months engaged to the love of my life," their joint post read, featuring several photos from the moment Jimmy got on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend, now fiancée. Famous friends like Vanessa Hudgens, Phoebe Dynevor, Julianne Hough, Busy Philipps, Meredith Hagner, Sarah Hyland and many more inundated the post with congratulatory messages galore.

This is the second long-term relationship for the actress, 30, who was previously in a relationship with Avan Jogia. The pair dated from 2012 to 2017, and the Victorious star has since found love as well, currently engaged to singer Halsey. But for Zoey and Jimmy, 33, it's the start of a brand new chapter.

For the uninitiated, here's all you need to know about Zoey's fiancé Jimmy Tatro, plus more on their own magical romance…

© Getty Images Who is Jimmy Tatro? Jimmy began his career in the spotlight online, forming his YouTube channel LifeAccordingToJimmy. His platform eventually blew up, and currently boasts over 3.3 million subscribers, with his most popular upload being a skit from 2015 titled "How to Have Sex on a Plane" with 91 million views. His channel mostly comprises comedy sketches and shorts. He made his first appearance in film in 2013 with a bit part in Grown Ups 2, before being cast in the following year's 22 Jump Street opposite Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. His other notable film credits include Smallfoot (2018), Bad Education (2019), and You're Cordially Invited (2025), although it was 2023's independent comedy Theater Camp that notably earned acclaim.

© Getty Images Jimmy the TV star In 2017, Jimmy began starring in the Netflix true crime satire American Vandal, earning several critical notices, including a nomination for a Critics' Choice Award. From 2017-20, he starred in The Real Bros of Simi Valley, and was part of the main cast of the 2021-23 sitcom Home Economics. He also played a recurring character, Bill, in Modern Family during 2018-19.



© Getty Images Jimmy's romantic life In 2013, Jimmy embarked on a high-profile relationship of his own while he was still emerging on YouTube, beginning a romance with actress Emily Osment. The Hannah Montana star met the actor through a mutual friend, which he confirmed in a Reddit AMA, and the pair were together for two years, making several public appearances together. Emily also made appearances in some of her boyfriend's YouTube skits. In 2015, however, it was confirmed that Jimmy and Emily had broken up. The latter began dating therapist Jim Gilbert in 2016 until 2021, when she began dating Jack Anthony. They got engaged in 2023 and tied the knot in October 2024. However, just five months later, the Mom star filed for divorce.

© Getty Images Jimmy and Zoey's relationship Jimmy and Zoey began dating in 2021. Not much is known about their relationship, as they tend to keep their personal life off the grid, although they will share adorable snaps with each other on social media. During an appearance on the U Up? podcast in 2022, though, the Our Town star shared some insight into their romance.

