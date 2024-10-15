Meet Zoey Deutch’s incredibly talented family: from her director father, scriptwriter sister and famous actress mother

Zoey Deutch has taken Hollywood by storm, carving out a name for herself with a string of hit films and a natural on-screen presence. But behind the scenes, she grew up in a home brimming with creativity, with her famous parents playing a significant role in shaping her career. From her mother, actress Lea Thompson, to her father, director Howard Deutch, the Not Okay star was always destined for the spotlight.

Born into a Jewish household in Los Angeles, Zoey's family life was steeped in the entertainment industry. Her parents welcomed her older sister, Madelyn, in 1991, followed by Zoey in 1994. Both siblings would go on to pursue careers in the arts, following in their parents’ creative footsteps.

Lea, who is best known for her roles in Back to the Future and Some Kind of Wonderful, worked alongside both her daughters in the 2017 film The Year of Spectacular Men. The project was a true family affair, with Zoey acting, Madelyn penning the script, and Lea in the director’s chair.

Speaking about the experience, Lea couldn’t have been prouder. “My kids couldn’t be cooler. Zoey is an amazing actress,” she told Parade in 2023. “It was the first thing I ever created from nothing... I couldn’t be prouder of my children and my life.”

The Hollywood love story: Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch Lea and Howard’s love story began on the set of the 1987 teen romance Some Kind of Wonderful. Howard, the film’s director, initially approached Lea to star in the movie, but she turned it down. It wasn’t until after her previous film, Howard the Duck, underperformed at the box office that Lea reconsidered—and the rest, as they say, is history. Reflecting on their first meeting, Howard told People, “We met that way and eventually married... Casting Lea was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.” The pair didn’t start dating until after the movie was released, with Howard admitting he had a “crush” on Lea from the beginning. However, Lea was engaged to actor Dennis Quaid at the time, so their romance took a little longer to blossom. But blossom it did. By July 1989, they were married, and the couple has been inseparable ever since. Last year, they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary, with Lea commemorating the occasion on Instagram. “Thank you for sticking with me and being so funny,” she captioned the sweet post. Their love story is not only one of romance but also of mutual respect and shared creativity. Lea has often spoken about the joy of working with her husband, and Howard, in turn, has always praised Lea’s talent, describing her as having a profound influence on their projects.

A close-knit family Family is everything to Lea and Howard. They welcomed their first daughter, Madelyn, in 1991, followed by Zoey in 1994. Both girls were raised in a tight-knit household, with creativity at its core. While Madelyn has pursued a career as a writer, actress, and musician, Zoey has followed in her mother’s acting footsteps. Lea made her directorial debut with The Year of Spectacular Men, which allowed the family to collaborate on a major project. Zoey once said in an interview with the Jewish Journal, “We’ve always been looking to do something together... We’re such a close, tight-knit, possibly co-dependent family.” The film drew inspiration from the family’s Jewish upbringing, a key part of their identity. While Lea grew up Christian, Howard’s Jewish heritage became an important influence, and their daughters were raised with a strong sense of both faiths. Beyond their creative collaborations, the Deutch family bonds over simpler traditions. Zoey joked in an interview with DuJour that while they didn’t partake in elaborate family activities like “game nights” or “running marathons,” they did share meaningful moments over dinner. “We cook and eat and we laugh and we fight a little and then we laugh a little,” Zoey said, adding that their family dinners helped her develop a deep appreciation for food and the connections it fosters.

The Deutch family’s approach to Hollywood Growing up with two successful parents in the industry, both Zoey and Madelyn learned early on the importance of hard work. Madelyn, speaking to the Jewish Journal, praised her parents for their “strong appreciation for a good work ethic.” She noted that Lea and Howard treated everyone in the industry with respect, a value that has guided her and Zoey as they navigate their careers. Zoey began acting in 2010 with a role on Disney’s The Suite Life on Deck. From the start, she had the full support of her parents, who were there to offer advice on everything from auditions to handling the pressures of Hollywood. Howard once said that his daughters inherited their work ethic and love of creativity from their mother. For Zoey, growing up in the Deutch household meant always having a sounding board. She credited her mother’s “show not tell” attitude as a major influence on her life. While she’s quick to praise her mother for the positive lessons, she also jokingly admitted to DuJour that she inherited Lea’s “terrible habit of cursing.”