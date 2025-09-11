Nina Dobrev and Shaun White split: all the signs we missed

It looks like Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's love story might not end happily ever after, unfortunately. Per a new report, the couple have split after five years together and ended their nearly year-long engagement. While there has been no explicit reason provided for the split, it was reportedly a difficult decision for the pair, although they still remain amicable. Neither Nina nor Shaun, or their representatives, have spoken out about the matter, and their last public sighting together was last month.

The couple had quickly become one of the most rock-solid pairings on social media and the red carpet. They met at a motivational workshop in late 2019 and quietly began dating from there on. They essentially confirmed their romance in February 2020 when they were both spotted in South Africa in the same location, as Nina, 36, was filming Redeeming Love, and she invited Shaun, 39, to join her.

© Getty Images Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have reportedly broken up after five years together

After four years of dating, the Olympic gold medalist got down on one knee and proposed to the Vampire Diaries star, who believed she was actually attending a dinner with Anna Wintour, courtesy of some fakery from Shaun. In the wake of their heartbreaking split, though, there are some signs that just might've indicated this was the road we were being led down. Here's what they could be…

Their engagement

The pair's engagement in October 2024 marked the turn of their relationship from "boyfriend-girlfriend" to "fiancé-fiancée," with the Instagram post announcing the big news quickly garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and comments from both fans and friends, currently standing at over 6.1 million likes (as of writing).

© Getty Images The couple were last seen together in Los Angeles on August 31

However, a sign that eagle-eyed fans have noticed of their impending break-up was that the engagement post, previously pinned to the top of Nina's profile, is no more up top on her page. Instead, her latest posts now show up, including her most recent from her trip to Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Eternity. Which brings us to…

No ring?

On September 7, at the TIFF premiere of Eternity, Nina stunned in a body-hugging spaghetti strap black gown from SIR. with lace detailing. She paired it with a silver clutch and an accent of silver in her jewelry choices – except for, seemingly, her five-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring from Shaun.

© Getty Images The actress was spotted without her engagement ring at the Toronto International Film Festival

The appearance came just four days before news of their supposed split, with some pictures showing Nina without her sparkler. Her last public outings prior to TIFF happened to be with Shaun in Los Angeles just days before flying to Canada, photographed buying flowers with her fiancé, with her large engagement ring clearly visible as he tightly held onto her hand and they laughed together.

Wedding delays

Speaking with E! News this March, Nina alluded to both hers and her fiancé's busy schedule that had prevented them from actually going full-speed into planning their wedding, saying they were just enjoying the feeling of being engaged for a bit. "I was in Australia shooting a movie and then Christmas and New Year's," she shared.

© Getty Images They were all smiles photographed together running errands and holding hands, engagement ring in sight

"We're just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase because a lot of your life is – you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life but the fiancé period is very short," saying she wanted to "enjoy it and not rush that process."

The actress added: "It's so fun to say fiancé," and said that when she does eventually get wedding planning, her "number one goal is to find out how to make it as low-impact as possible." She added: "I was never one of those girls who dreamt of what a dream wedding would be. So I'd have to do a lot of research and find out the areas of improvement."