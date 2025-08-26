Taylor Swift fans spot Easter egg detail in proposal photos with Travis Kelce — see what they've found

Taylor Swift fans know the music superstar is the queen of invisible strings. Did she wind up manifesting not only her fiancé, but also the setting of their engagement? While the exact location of Travis Kelce's proposal to the "Love Story" singer is not yet known, some Swifties pointed out that the background, a secluded garden full of trees and a vine-covered gazebo decorated in flowers of various shades of pink, looks like it belongs in Taylor's Lover era. Fitting, considering she and Travis are very much in a Lover era of their own.

"Was anyone else thinking lover photoshoot when they saw taylor swift's engagement announcement?" one X user posted, showing side-by-side images of Tuesday's engagement photo versus Taylor's 2019 album photoshoot. "I was so confused because at first I thought new lover photoshoot photos had been released," one fan commented on Reddit. "sobbing at how the engagement location looks like the lover album photoshoot," another posted on X.

Some fans began to speculate that the engagement took place at Biltmore Estates in Asheville, North Carolina, or Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania (about an hour away from Taylor's hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania). Travis's mother Donna Kelce has posted on social media about visiting both locations in the last week.

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged!

In a recap post about her visit to Longwood Gardens, Donna noted that she went "with the family," but didn't share any specifics about which family members were present. A representative for Longwood Gardens told HELLO! that Taylor and Travis's engagement did not occur on their site. HELLO! has also contacted Biltmore Estates for comment.

Lover, Taylor's seventh studio album, was a romantic, dreamy and largely upbeat era full of pastels, hearts and flowers — a proverbial rainbow after the storm of her Reputation era. The title track is fit for a wedding slow dance as Taylor sings about wanting to be close to her lover "forever and ever."

© Instagram "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

“There's a line in the song that I'm really proud of, and the line says, 'With every guitar string scar in my hand, I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,' and that line is really special to me because I've spent quite a bit of time writing break-up songs," Taylor said during a 2019 appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis have been dating since 2023

The album was an ode to then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, with whom Taylor split from in April 2023 after more than six years amid her record-setting Eras Tour. Following a whirlwind romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, Travis shot his shot with Taylor via his podcast, New Heights, noting that he tried but failed to meet Taylor after one of her Kansas City shows to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.