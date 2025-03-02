Congratulations are in order for the Roker family! Al Roker took to social media to announce that his daughter Leila Roker is now engaged.

The 26-year-old is Al's second daughter, his first being Courtney Roker Laga, who he welcomed with his late first wife Alice Bell.

Al shares Leila and her younger brother Nick with his now-wife Deborah Roberts. Leila has been living in France since she started college eight years ago, a journalism graduate based out of Paris.

She shared photos of her engagement to long-term boyfriend Sylvain Gricourt, who took her on a surprise trip to Venice to pop the question.

"8 years ago, I moved to Paris, 7 years ago I met my person and best friend, and 2 days ago, that person took me on the most amazing surprise trip to Venice to ask me to spend the rest of our lives together," Leila gushed in her social media announcement.

Her new fiancé also wrote: "Just two days ago I put a ring on her finger, and that’s the best thing I did in the last 33 years," with proud mom Deborah writing: "She said 'yes'! And we couldn't be happier for you @leilaroker."

© Instagram Al's daughter Leila is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sylvain Gricourt

"Sylvain has brought steadfast happiness, wonder and most of all, kindness, to your world. We share in your joy today as you begin to plan a bigger life together. Félicitations."

Al also added: "Well, it is now official. @gricourt.thegreat has proposed to my little girl, @leilaroker in the romantic city of Venice. We could not be happier, and look forward to planning for these two wonderful young folks coming together."

© Instagram A photo of Leila's beautiful engagement ring

The Roker family received congratulatory messages from some of Al's Today co-anchors like Craig Melvin, who commented: "Well this is just fantastic. Congrats Leila. Love love," with ABC News anchor and Deborah's colleague David Muir sending a heart emoji and Good Morning America's Robin Roberts saying: "Congratulations…incredibly happy for you!"

Leila is an alum of the American University of Paris and has assisted her dad at work with NBC as well, even working as a production runner for Peacock during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, while also collaborating with the Today team during their visit to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

© Instagram Al and Deborah's daughter has lived in Paris since 2017

Speaking with a campus publication about being behind-the-scenes of NBC, she said what surprised her most was "how much work and collaboration goes into it," adding: "You're broadcasting on the network's time schedule, so you're working even longer days."

She also reflected on the excitement of seeing so many international visitors in her home city during the Games in July and August of 2024, even helping Al's co-hosts with a "croissant crawl" segment on the show.

© Instagram He also is a dad to daughter Courtney and son Nick, plus a grandfather to Courtney's daughter Sky

Leila noted she was most excited for visitors to "see the statues and landmarks while they're adorned with the Olympic garb. The Arc de Triomphe features the Paralympic symbol. That's really cool! And the Assemblée Nationale has six statues engaged in Olympic events [by artist Laurent Perbos]. That's a once-in-a-lifetime thing."