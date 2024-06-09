Olivia Henson took inspiration from Princess Kate's bridal look in detail you might have missed

Olivia Henson was a vision as she said "I do" to the Duke of Westminster in a lavish wedding ceremony at Chester Cathedral on Friday.

The 31-year-old account manager stunned guests in a vintage-style silk wedding gown by British designer Emma Victoria Payne, also known as EVP. It featured a bias-cut skirt, gathered sleeves, hand appliquéd embroidery, and a two-metre train.

Olivia completed her bridal look with a water veil secured with the Fabergé Myrtle Leaf Tiara, which has been worn by Grosvenor brides on their wedding day since 1906.

© Chris Jackson Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster pose for photos after their wedding ceremony at Chester Cathedral

As is traditional for many brides, she wore her hair in an intricate and elegant up-do. It was styled with a side-parting, and a chic chignon at the nape of her neck to help keep her veil in place, something much needed on the windy day in Cheshire.

© Getty Olivia's stunning bridal look included a hand-embroidered water veil, a Fabergé Myrtle Leaf Tiara and pearl drop earrings

It’s since been revealed Olivia’s hair stylist was Richard Ward Hair’s Artistic Director, Cristiano Basciu. The royal-approved salon is also said to be a favourite of Sophie Wessex, and Richard himself is responsible for Princess Kate’s famous bouncy blow-drys.

Taking to Instagram, salon director Richard and his wife Helen wrote: "We are immensely proud of our exceptionally talented Artistic Director, Cristiano, for his incredible work creating the stunning hairstyles for the wedding of the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson.

"His outstanding work, featured in renowned publications such as British Vogue, Tatler, and many others, showcase his artistic ability. Cristiano’s attention to detail and creative vision have once again set a new standard in bridal hairstyling, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate his achievements. Richard & Hellen Xx".

Princess Kate is known for her signature glamorous and sophisticated blow drys, which Richard has been creating for over a decade. "Soft, loose curls are handy for outdoor engagements because they hold up well against the weather if it takes a windy turn," Richard told the MailOnline in 2023. "If you’re being blown about a bit they will just look beachy and natural as they brush against your face, which can be very flattering."

Along with a team of seven other stylists, he was also the man behind Kate’s bridal hair on her wedding day to Prince William in April 2011. The Princess of Wales went against royal tradition, choosing a half-up half-down style instead of a classic up-do.

© Chris Jackson Richard Ward is the man behind Princess Kate's blow drys, including her bridal hair style on her wedding day in 2011

Long, cascading curls are said to be the favourite look of both Kate and William, and Richard was given strict instructions that her husband must be able to recognise her when she got to the altar.

Olivia is known to take a laid-back approach to beauty and she looked absolutely radiant off-setting her hair with minimal, fresh-faced makeup on Friday - a truly stunning bride.