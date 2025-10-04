Princess Eugenie announces big news - in 'risky' £358 Veronica Beard dress

Princess Eugenie looked incredible on Friday as she took to Instagram to announce her new patronage with Artswork. Sharing a bank of images on the social media platform, Eugenie, who has a whopping 1.8 million followers, made her new role public and explained the work she will be doing going forward. In the pictures, the mother of two donned the most incredible, sleeveless denim dress by Veronica Beard, which gave the royal a sleek silhouette. The super-flattering style, which retails at £358 online, is of the midi variety and features an A-line silhouette.

Eugenie, 35, has actually worn the same style in the summer. On a visit to the Salvation Army safe house in June, she brought out the same brilliant denim dress with the perfect summer-ready styling twist - layering an off-white shirt jacket over it, and accessorising with a stylish pair of hoop earrings, a dark brown leather bag, and a pair of clean white trainers.

We especially love the collared detail, the button-down front, and the ruched waist. Some may say it could be risky wearing the sleeveless dress in October, but Princess Beatrice's younger sister teamed it with a Massimo Dutti bomber jacket to keep out those seasonal chills, and wore her brunette hair tied back, rocking a clean, minimal makeup look. The collaborative caption read: "We are thrilled to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie has become our new patron. Her support marks a significant moment in our mission to champion creativity and amplify the voices of children and young people."

Princess Eugenie wore the 'Fuller Denim Midi Dress' by Veronica Beard

The statement appeared on the daughter of Sarah Ferguson's main feed, and it also read: "As a charity dedicated to empowering young lives through creativity, we’re so pleased to have Her Royal Highness join us in advocating for inclusive, creative opportunities that enable young people to make change happen. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to nurturing talent, building confidence, and empowering young people to become the next generation of creative and cultural leaders."

Royal fans were right behind the wife of Jack Brooksbank, and showered her page with comments of goodwill. One follower quipped: "The Princess will be a great asset, she is so beautiful and wonderful." Another added: "A wonderful down-to-earth Royal," and "Congratulations. The Princess will be amazing! What a blessing for you." A fourth Instagram user penned: "I love seeing Eugenie use her position to help others. Way to go, Princess!"