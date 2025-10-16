Exclusive: Torrey DeVitto reveals the 'beautiful' role Nick Gehlfuss played at her 2024 wedding

Over six years on Chicago Med, Torrey DeVitto and Nick Gehlfuss became close, first as co-stars and then friends. Now, a year on from Torrey's wedding to Jared LaPine, the actress reveals the other special role Nick has played in her life, that of wedding musician. Torrey tells HELLO! that Nick and his wife Lillian are "close friends" with Torrey and Jared, so much so that they asked the pair if they would perform as Torrey walked down the aisle during her September 2024 wedding.

"I adore Nick and I'm really close friends with his wife, Lillian as well – they actually sang at my wedding while I walked down the aisle," Torrey shares with HELLO! calling the moment "so perfect and so beautiful". The pair sang "Out of the Blue" by Grant Knoche, a song which Torrey revealed she found while listening to a New Music Friday playlist on Spotify. Lillian sang acapella with Nick on the acoustic guitar, and "it was so perfect and so beautiful".

Torrey and Nick met in 2014 on the set of NBC drama Chicago Med. In season one Natalie was introduced as a widow, whose husband, Jeff, was killed in action while serving in the U.S. military. She welcomed their son Owen in the first season, and throughout her six years on the show, fell in love with Dr Will Halstead, played by Nick, with the pair engaged and then later ending the engagement.

Her character Natalie was also in a car accident, lost her memory, stole drugs for her sick mother, and was ultimately fired. Torrey left the show at the end of season six in 2021, and Nick left two years later in 2023, with fans seeing Will leave Chicago and move to Seattle to be with Natalie.

© NBC Nick and Torrey became close over their years on the NBC series

Torrey tells HELLO! that when she returned for Nick's final episodes in season eight, it did "feel like something was missing," however this time around she thinks fans "will be fulfilled with Manstead's conclusion" after their return to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Torrey and Jared tied the knot on September 14, 2024, two months before they welcomed their first daughter, Lyle-Josephine, who was born in November. The wedding took place at Innisfree Estate, a luxury bed and breakfast in Michigan's lakeshore area, and Torrey wore a stunning lace gown from Grace Loves Lace.

"September, 14 2024 was the best day of my life. Getting to marry my best friend, the man of my dreams in front of all of our closest friends and family at our dream venue was an absolute dream," Torrey shared with fans at the time, thanking their wedding planner Emily Wentland for executing every detail "to complete perfection".

"Every detail left me breathless ! From our beautiful invitations + signage to our florals to our signature scent, to 2 of our favorite people singing while we all walked down the aisle to my baby cousin officiating for us, to my stunning (and sustainable) DRESS to our delicious food and desserts, it all was so perfectly me and Jared."

"And speaking of dress, it wasn’t easy finding a dress that would accommodate my growing belly, be comfortable all night and yet still make me feel elegant and sexy despite all my swelling and puffiness," Torrey continued. "Oh the perks of pregnancy! @grace_loves_lace came through on all those things!"

"I will never get over the love that was brought and created this entire weekend by every single person that attended! This entire year has been such a whirlwind of happiness and excitement. And now, we can’t wait for our next chapter …. The chapter where two becomes three ! You’re up next, baby girl!" she concluded.