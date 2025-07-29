Chicago Fire stars reunite as Alberto Rosende marries co-star girlfriend – and his best men are faces you'll recognize

Love was in the air for Chicago Fire star Alberto Rosende this weekend as he married his long-term girlfriend Tessa Mossey, whom he met on the set of Shadowhunters.

The two tied the knot on Prince Edward Island in Canada, and in videos shared by Alberto and friends on social media, it was a day full of joy and fun, with the pair performing an improv dance routine and Tessa enjoying an outfit change.

Daniel Kyri, who joined Fire at the same time as Alberto, and whose character Darren Ritter became best friends with Alberto's Blake Gallo, was one of the groomsmen, along with co-star Jake Lockett, and Dominic Sherwood, whom Alberto worked with on the former TV series Shadowhunters.

Luke Baines from Shadowhunters was also in attendance, and he sat alongside Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo.

© Luke Baines Luke Baines and Miranda Rae Mayo at Alberto Rosende's wedding

Tessa and Alberto met on the set of Shadowhunters and have been publicly linked since 2019.

Alberto played Simon Lewis, the best friend to Kat McNamara's Clary Fray who is turned into a vampire in season one. Tessa starred as Heidi in season two and three, a human Simon meets in a breeder bar before she was turned into a vampire and brutally experimented on by Raphael.

© Tessa Mossey Tessa on her wedding day

The pair wed on July 27, and friends and family took to social media the day after to share behind-the-scenes looks.

The actress wore a stunning vintage dress with a lace veil with a train, and accessorized with a string of pearls around her neck, and held a bouquet of white flowers and greenery as she walked down the outdoor aisle.

© Tessa Mossey A look at Tessa's wedding bouquet

The pair married outside with the water behind them, and video shared by Luke revealed Alberto wiping away tears.

They served oysters during the reception, and later guests took to the dance floor with Dom ditching his jacket as he sang along to "Rock DJ" by Robbie Williams. Alberto and Tessa danced their first dance as a married couple to Paul Anka's "Put Your Head On My Shoulder".

Later, Tessa changed into a blue diamante covered shift dress paired with white gloves and a shawl for the evening festivities.

© Freeform via Getty Images Alberto met groomsman Dom, and wife Tessa, on Shadowhunters

Alberto left Chicago Fire in the season 12 premiere after four years – and it was no surprise to learn that there were a lot of tears on set during his final scenes.

"Gallo has been a big part of the show for a long time and had a Super Bowl season last season with a great journey, and so the reason he leaves makes sense and the timing kind of made sense," showrunner Andrea Newman told HELLO! before the show's return to NBC in January 2024.

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Daniel (L) was also a groomsman

Alberto joined the series in season eight as the reckless new firefighter candidate. He was upped to a regular in 2019 and has become a core member of the firehouse. Daniel left the series at the end of season 13, which finished in May 2025, as did Jake.

Miranda has been with the series since 2016.