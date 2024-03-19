Ariana Grande's $1.25 million divorce proved to be very different from boyfriend Ethan Slater's split – here's why

Ariana Grande and ex-husband Dalton Gomez are officially divorced, as a Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolving their marriage has finally come into effect.

The move comes six months after the pop sensation, 30, filed for divorce from her real estate broker ex, 28, amid speculation surrounding their marriage.

The singer has since reportedly moved on with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who is undergoing his own divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay after separating last year.

Recommended video You may also like Ariana Grande addresses "bullying" from fans in the wake of her divorce

The relationships have been placed under a microscope following the release of Ariana's new number one album eternal sunshine, with its candid and confessional lyrics about infidelity, falling out of love, and new romances.

Samantha Woodham, a family law barrister at 4PB who specializes in advising couples together in high profile divorces, spoke exclusively with HELLO! about Ariana and Dalton's divorce and what it could entail.

As per court papers, the two had separated over a year ago and, given they had no children and no notable legal disputes, the process moved quickly. The terms of the divorce state that Dalton will receive a $1,250,000 one-time payment from Ariana and no future alimony, half of the proceeds from the sale of their California home, and pay up to $25,000 of his attorney's fees.

© Getty Images Ariana's divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez has been finalized

With a perspective on law in the UK and the US, Woodham shared: "From an English law perspective, it's unsurprising Ariana's divorce has gone through without a hitch.

"It was a short marriage with both spouses working and no children involved, and they had the benefit of a prenuptial agreement which it is likely they followed."

MORE: Ariana Grande's new Wicked movie – all you need to know, including cast, early scandals, and when it comes out

She expanded upon the terms of their divorce, including Ariana's one-time payment, adding: "If for any reason Ariana failed to pay the settlement (and there is no indication that she would), Dalton could enforce the order against her assets."

© Instagram The star is reportedly in a relationship with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater

She added, however, that when it comes to Ethan and Lilly's divorce, things could get a little more complicated because they share a one-year-old son. "Their son's welfare and needs will be hugely important.

"Under English law, first consideration would go to their son's financial needs, and when it comes to the division of his care, his best interests would be paramount. So there are more considerations."

MORE: Ariana Grande hints at her new music as she enjoys date night with new beau Ethan Slater

However, she explained that the most likely circumstance would be an amicable one, elaborating: "Having said that, in both the US and the UK there is a huge appetite for amicable divorces, ditching the stigma of divorce and focusing on positive futures rather than long, drawn out legal acrimony.

© Getty Images Ethan is in the midst of his own divorce from wife Lilly Jay

"Couples here are increasingly sharing a lawyer to dial down the drama and shortcut to the answer. Let's hope Ethan and Lilly can do the same."

MORE: Ariana Grande addresses fan 'bullying' in the wake of split and emotional anniversary

Ariana and Dalton began dating in early 2020 and confirmed their romance when they appeared together during lockdown in the music video for her collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U."

© Getty Images "[Ariana's] was a short marriage with both spouses working and no children involved, and they had the benefit of a prenuptial agreement which it is likely they followed."

They got engaged that December and tied the knot at her Montecito home in May 2021, and kept their relationship private, eschewing public appearances together. They separated in February 2023 and simultaneously filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.