Inside Grateful Dead singer Donna Jean Godchaux's love story with bandmate husband Keith following death aged 78

Donna and Keith welcomed their son Zion into the world in 1974. Zion, now 51, was musically gifted and began playing the drums at only two years old, as well as performing onstage with his mom at the young age of seven. During a brief period of time, he played rhythm guitar for his parents' new band the Heart of Gold Band. Shortly after that he began performing as a vocalist and producer as he toured San Francisco in the 1990s. As he was working with his mom on an album in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, he met sound engineer Russ Randolph. The two had a similar take on music and created the band BoomBox together. Co-founder Russ is no longer involved, but Zion continues to be a one-man-band.