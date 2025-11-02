Inside Brandi Carlile's private life with wife Catherine Shepherd and their 2 kids

Catherine is British actor Jack Shepherd's daughter and she was raised in London where she attended James Allen's Girls' School, and she also trained in ballet. She originally pursued acting as an on-set extra and eventually acted in the Paddington franchise. The actress also wrote for The Shrink Next Door and for a short film titled See Me.

She was a coordinator for Paul McCartney's foundation, and she helps Brandi run her organization called Looking Out Foundation. Catherine is also a musician like Brandi and the two often enjoy jam sessions together, although they haven't put out any music together yet.