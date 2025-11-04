Diane Ladd's family tragedy months before her own death

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Oscar-nominated actress' death was announced by her daughter Laura Dern, coming just three months after the passing of her third husband

Diane Ladd attends the premiere of Roadside Attractions "The Last Full Measure" at ArcLight Hollywood on January 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd passed away on November 3 at the age of 89, closing a chapter on an iconic Hollywood lineage and a celebrated career. The star died peacefully at her home in Ojai, California, with her family by her side, most notably her daughter, Oscar winner Laura Dern. Laura shared a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, announcing her mother's death, which read: "My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Ca."

"She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now," it concluded. However, just months before her own passing, Diane herself lost someone close to her – her husband.

Actress Diane Ladd (L) and husband Robert Charles Hunter attend "1 Voice" An Evening of Monologues, Music and Memories at NEO Ensemble Theatre on October 5, 2010 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Diane Ladd with her third husband Robert Charles Hunter, who passed away three months before she did

On August 1, Robert Charles Hunter, the former CEO of PepsiCo Food Systems and Diane's third husband, passed away at the age of 77. His family shared in a statement that he passed away in Fort Worth, Texas while visiting his children, Brandon, Amy and Emily. He also had 10 grandchildren through them, plus his stepdaughter Laura.

Robert worked with PepsiCo for 23 years, 11 of those as CEO. He was also a published author and producer, co-founding Exxcell Entertainment with Diane in 1999, and had one on-screen credit, 2006's Inland Empire, appearing opposite Diane and Laura. His family shared a statement with THR at the time, pointing to his "intellect and curiosity" about the world, and his bond with Fort Worth, his place of death.

"Robert always loved Texas," their statement continued. "The wide skies, the bold spirit and the warmth of Fort Worth were part of his soul. Returning home brought him peace and joy — a feeling he often described as 'like coming back to the rhythm of my heart.'" The Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore star was previously married to William Shea Jr. from 1969 to 1977, and actor Bruce Dern (Laura's father) from 1960-69.

Actress Diane Ladd (L) and husband Robert Charles Hunter arrive at the 36th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Warren Beatty held at the Kodak Theatre on June 12, 2008 in Hollywood, California. The show will air on USA Network at 9PM PST on June 25, 2008.© Getty Images
Robert was the former CEO of PepsiCo Food Systems, and tied the knot with Diane in 1999

Despite their divorce, Diane and Bruce, now 89, remained not only amicable, but also good friends. They even continued to work together, co-starring with and directing him in the 1995 film Mrs. Munck. Diane, Bruce and Laura, now 58, were jointly presented with adjoining stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010, the first time such an honor was presented to a family altogether (which you can watch in the video above).

Actors Robert Charles Hunter, Diane Ladd and Laura Dern attend a special screening of "99 Homes" on August 31, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Apart from his stepdaughter Laura, he had three children from a previous marriage and 10 grandchildren

Speaking with New Orleans Magazine in 2014, the three-time Oscar nominee reflected on her continuing warm relationship with her ex-husband. "Bruce is a great actor. I'm privileged to have directed him in a movie. In fact, I'm the only woman in history to direct her ex-husband. I make a joke, 'I say ladies, if you want revenge, direct your ex-husband.'" 

Actors Diane Ladd, Laura Dern and Bruce Dern attend the Walk of Fame star ceremony for Bruce Dern, Laura Dern And Diane Ladd on November 1, 2010 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
The "Chinatown" star remained on friendly terms with her first ex-husband Bruce Dern

"But I'm only kidding," she quipped. "I chose Bruce because he can do comedy and tragedy. I said 'You weren't a great husband, Bruce, but you're a great actor.' We laugh, we get along together. On Christmas Eve, we all go out to dinner together as a family. I loved his performance [in Nebraska] … it was like velvet."

