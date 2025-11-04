Diane Ladd's family tragedy months before her own death

Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd passed away on November 3 at the age of 89, closing a chapter on an iconic Hollywood lineage and a celebrated career. The star died peacefully at her home in Ojai, California, with her family by her side, most notably her daughter, Oscar winner Laura Dern. Laura shared a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, announcing her mother's death, which read: "My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Ca."

"She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now," it concluded. However, just months before her own passing, Diane herself lost someone close to her – her husband.

On August 1, Robert Charles Hunter, the former CEO of PepsiCo Food Systems and Diane's third husband, passed away at the age of 77. His family shared in a statement that he passed away in Fort Worth, Texas while visiting his children, Brandon, Amy and Emily. He also had 10 grandchildren through them, plus his stepdaughter Laura.

Robert worked with PepsiCo for 23 years, 11 of those as CEO. He was also a published author and producer, co-founding Exxcell Entertainment with Diane in 1999, and had one on-screen credit, 2006's Inland Empire, appearing opposite Diane and Laura. His family shared a statement with THR at the time, pointing to his "intellect and curiosity" about the world, and his bond with Fort Worth, his place of death.

"Robert always loved Texas," their statement continued. "The wide skies, the bold spirit and the warmth of Fort Worth were part of his soul. Returning home brought him peace and joy — a feeling he often described as 'like coming back to the rhythm of my heart.'" The Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore star was previously married to William Shea Jr. from 1969 to 1977, and actor Bruce Dern (Laura's father) from 1960-69.

Despite their divorce, Diane and Bruce, now 89, remained not only amicable, but also good friends. They even continued to work together, co-starring with and directing him in the 1995 film Mrs. Munck. Diane, Bruce and Laura, now 58, were jointly presented with adjoining stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010, the first time such an honor was presented to a family altogether (which you can watch in the video above).

Speaking with New Orleans Magazine in 2014, the three-time Oscar nominee reflected on her continuing warm relationship with her ex-husband. "Bruce is a great actor. I'm privileged to have directed him in a movie. In fact, I'm the only woman in history to direct her ex-husband. I make a joke, 'I say ladies, if you want revenge, direct your ex-husband.'"

"But I'm only kidding," she quipped. "I chose Bruce because he can do comedy and tragedy. I said 'You weren't a great husband, Bruce, but you're a great actor.' We laugh, we get along together. On Christmas Eve, we all go out to dinner together as a family. I loved his performance [in Nebraska] … it was like velvet."