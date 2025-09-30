Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after nearly two decades — all the details on split

It's official: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are getting a divorce. Just one day after news of their separation broke, a report from People confirmed that the actress has filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years. The pair tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and welcomed two daughters while together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Neither party has commented on the news, although HELLO! can confirm that the pair has indeed separated.

Several reports claimed that the idea to separate came from the country music star, 57, who'd been living separately from his movie star wife, 58, since earlier this summer. The pair had several conflicting work commitments keeping them apart, between Keith's worldwide tour in support of his album High, and Nicole's various projects such as Practical Magic 2 and the newest season of Big Little Lies.

The pair have often spoken about what makes their marriage tick, with Nicole recently telling W Magazine that the two love to sing in the shower together. "I also hear Keith singing in the shower, and I'll hear his new songs forming. We have a double shower. The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage. Separate commodes and a double-headed shower!"

In a conversation with Allure, the Oscar-winning actress noted that she leaned on Keith often when she'd take on much heavier roles, such as in Nine Perfect Strangers, Holland, even Babygirl. "I'm working on being more extroverted, but my deep nature is a little introverted and shy. It's not a fun place to be, but Keith's helped me. Even getting older, I think, you really start to expand rather than go inward."

Last year, Keith shared a deeper look at the rollercoaster the early days of their marriage proved to be due to his battle with addiction. "We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens," he stated in a video shared during his wife's AFI Lifetime Achievement tribute ceremony.

"Four months into a marriage, and I'm in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us," Keith added. "Nic pushed through every negative voice – I'm sure even some of her own – and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later. Her capacity to love is like no one I've ever met." The Babygirl actress was captured getting visibly emotional over her husband's confessional.

Conversely, speaking with People recently, Nicole tenderly reflected on realizing Keith was "the one" just a few months into their relationship, which began in 2005. "It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York," she remembered.

"That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry,'" she gushed, noting that time was "pretty intense" in her mind. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'"