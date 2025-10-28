Julia Roberts' Hollywood love life: from her two marriages to exes Matthew Perry, Dylan McDermott and more

Hollywood's favorite *it girl* Julia Roberts completes another year 'round the sun today! The actress turned 58 on Tuesday, October 28, closer than ever to completing four decades in the industry. While making her screen debut in 1987, opposite her already-famous brother Eric Roberts, it was in the 1988 film Mystic Pizza that she first earned praise, cementing herself as a potential Hollywood power player with the following year's Steel Magnolias, earning herself her first Academy Award nomination and her first Golden Globe win.

What those projects also hold in common was her romantic associations with them, with her early years in Hollywood also bringing romantic connections with other A-list names. As the star's profile grew with her acclaimed romantic-comedies and capable dramatic work, so did her image as the industry's sweetheart and a romantic lead in real life as well.

While Julia is now happily married, and a doting mom to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and younger son Henry, 18, she did have her fair share of romantic ups and downs, resulting in one highly-publicized broken engagement, and a short-lived first marriage, among others. And in honor of her big day, we're taking a walk down memory lane!

Revisit Julia's storied Hollywood love life over the decades, from brief romances with former co-stars to her two marriages…

© Everett/Shutterstock Liam Neeson While there is no official confirmation on whether Julia and actor Liam Neeson actually dated, they reportedly were together for almost a year after meeting on the set of 1988's Satisfaction. Newcomer Julia was 19, while Liam was in his mid-30s. However, it didn't last long, as the actress soon met…



© Getty Images Dylan McDermott In 1989, she starred in Steel Magnolias opposite Dylan McDermott, with the two striking up a relationship that lasted reportedly from 1988 to 1990. Rumors swirled at the time that the two were even engaged, although their romance soon fizzled out as well, with the actor marrying (now ex-wife) Shiva Rose in 1995.



© Getty Images Kiefer Sutherland In late 1989, Julia met Kiefer Sutherland while starring together in Flatliners, and they started dating soon after Kiefer's divorce from Camelia Kath was finalized. In 1990, the pair announced their engagement, with a wedding to follow in 1991. However, just three days before the ceremony, their nuptials were called off and the couple broke up.



© Getty Images Jason Patric It was the day of the wedding that the Pretty Woman star was reportedly spotting jetting off on vacation with Jason Patric, Kiefer's close friend and co-star in 1987's The Lost Boys. The pair dated for about a year, and in 2011, Jason told Vulture: "[Kiefer and Julia] had a relationship that ended and I was with her for a little while and it ended. They've both been subsequently married several times and I think they're fine. But we never had any issue, even back then."



© Getty Images Lyle Lovett On the set of The Player in 1993, Julia met country singer Lyle Lovett, who is a decade her senior. After a whirlwind three-week courtship, the pair eloped in Indiana. However, less than two years later, they announced their divorce. They remained friends, however, with Lyle going on to marry April Kimble in 2017, welcoming two children with her.



© Getty Images Matthew Perry While appearing on the 1996 Friends episode "The One After the Super Bowl," Julia met Matthew Perry, and the pair briefly dated soon after. Reflecting on his death exactly two years ago (on her birthday in 2023), the actress told ET: "The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can."



© Getty Images Benjamin Bratt In 1998, Julia began dating actor Benjamin Bratt, with their courtship lasting for a few years. In 2001, after nearly four years together, they called it quits, with the Miss Congeniality star telling Vanity Fair that the excess publicity played a part in it, saying: "I experienced that living at that level of visibility is something that doesn't appeal to me. And I discovered it can't really appeal to anyone. Even she, as well as other people of that magnitude of fame, doesn't enjoy it."

