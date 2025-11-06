Jenna Bush Hager embarrassed by her husband — details

Ever since Hoda Kotb retired, Jenna Bush Hager has been working alongside a different guest co-host almost daily on her NBC daytime talk show, Today with Jenna and Friends. The journalist recently dished on what it was really like working with her husband Henry Hager during her interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. When Kelly Clarkson inquired about whether or not Jenna "worried for" her guest co-hosts, Jenna said "yes," and recalled her time with her husband on set.

She recalled: "My husband works in business behind a desk and so when he came in…I think there is a picture where I was actually praying, literally praying, because he said some sort of joke which was supposed to stay among our household. And I also love him, so I wanted it to go okay for him."

© Getty Images Jenna recalled the time she co-hosted her show with her husband

Despite her initial anxiety about having him on with her, he secured an upcoming spot back on her show. She expressed: "They called him to come back and he was like, 'well I just need to get my agent on the phone.' I'm like 'wow, honey, you don't have an agent.'" He's gonna come back in December and do our Christmas day show. Kelly added: 'It'll be less stressful and Jenna agreed, saying: "Yeah, he's already done it."

© Getty Images Jenna prayed for the show to go well

After Henry co-hosted back in March 2025, Jenna took to social media to share her thoughts on the experience and said: "Feeling super grateful for a husband who showed up for me (even though this isn't his cup of tea!), laughed with me and SUPPORTS me whole heartedly! I love him – even after that lie detector test! And love my Jenna and Friends family!"

Although Jenna shares a lot about her family life on her show and on social media, Henry on the other hand, prefers to keep things private. She revealed on her show that Henry at times gets distraught about the internal information that Jenna expresses.

© Getty Images Her husband will be back to co-host in December

The correspondent shared: "One of the great things about Henry is he always is thinking that way. He just believes we should have privacy as a family. So, if I say something — maybe on this show — that gets pickup, he gets grumpy about it. Jenna believes that Henry does have a point about private, and she acknowledged: "It helps me realize that I should be better for Mila, for Poppy and Hal."

© WireImage The couple has been together for over 15 years

Jenna and Henry met while he was working on her father and former President George W. Bush's reelection campaign back in 2004. The pair got married in 2008 after Henry asked for George's blessing. Together they welcomed their daughters Mila, Poppy and Hal into the world. The pair have been together for over 15 years and for their 15th anniversary in 2023, Jenan shared on social media: "15 years with HH's hand in mine. I love him. A lot."