Today's Jenna Bush Hager's latest photos provide look inside lavish Connecticut home — see here

It's a big day in the Hager household, as Henry and Jenna Bush Hager are celebrating the birthday of the oldest of their three children, Mila.

The preteen, whose full name is Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager, officially turned 12 on April 13. Her two younger siblings are August babies, nine-year-old Poppy Louise Hager and five-year-old Henry Harold "Hal" Hager.

The 43-year-old Today with Jenna & Friends anchor shared several precious memories with her daughter, many of which also took fans inside her new Connecticut family home.

© Instagram The family-of-five moved home base from their New York City apartment in Tribeca to a beautiful six-bedroom Connecticut residence with an inground pool, a cozy fireplace, and lots more space for her many, many books. The delightful furnishings and details of the kitchen and living spaces especially highlight the home's more feminine touch, likely influenced by Jenna and her daughters, with most of the wallpaper and furniture pieces sporting floral patterns.

© Instagram Jenna shared some photos on her Instagram Stories as well, including one of the family's cat Maisy Moo with a pair of balloons for Mila's 12th. She wrote alongside her post: "Twelve years of our darling girl — Mila we LOVE all of who you are: all heart, spirit and humor. You burrata, cat-loving, [Grey's] Anatomy queen! We love you so!" Some of the snaps also highlighted the greenery and larger spaces around their residence, which also has well manicured lawns that call back to her parents George W. Bush and Laura Bush's famed Prairie Chapel Ranch in Texas.

© Instagram The former First Daughter spoke exclusively with HELLO! recently about how her parents imbibed her with her love for reading and literature from a very young age. "That end-of-the-night time, when they would read to us, to my sister and to me – I think we loved it so much cause we felt safe," she shared during her conversation with us.

© Instagram "It's why Barbara and I have been so into writing children's books, cause we know that for so many families, that's part of the ritual – that is like what you'll remember." She continued: "You know, of course there's the big moments, but it's sometimes the things that we do every night, are what we remember," later citing her love for her family as the inspiration behind her latest book with her sister Barbara Pierce Bush, I Loved You First.