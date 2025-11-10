Kris Jenner, 70, shares insight into 11-year romance with much younger boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner recently celebrated her big 7-0 alongside her boyfriend of 11 years Corey Gamble, however, she wasn't the only one with a November birthday. Corey, who is also a fellow Scorpio in the horoscope like Kris, celebrated his 45th birthday only five days later. For his special day, she took to social media and lovingly wrote: Happy birthday, babe Corey! Thank you for being my rock, my ride or die, and the most incredible partner. Thank you for all you do every single day, for the love you give, and for always being there for all of us. I'm so blessed to have you by my side. I love you!!!" Despite the couple having a 25-year age gap, they've been connected at the hip for over a decade now. It's time to take an inside look into their strong bond full of spontaneous travels and laughs together.
Who is Corey Gamble?
Corey Gamble is a talent manager and business executive who is originally from Atlanta, Georgia. He first attended Westlake High School and then he graduated from Morehouse College after studying business marketing. He got his start by working at SB Projects under Scooter Braun, where he managedJustin Beiber's tour. He has also executively produced Glitter Ain't Gold, which is a short film, and he appeared in a movie called 2 Minutes of Fame.
How did Corey and Kris meet?
Corey and Kris met in Ibiza, Spain at a birthday party for their mutual friend Riccardo Tisci, back in August 2014. The chemistry between them was undeniable as they began enjoying dinners and even went to Mexico together only a few months later for her birthday. He made his first appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians a year later. Soon after, their relationship was confirmed on social media after Corey posted a picture of the pair's double date with Billy Ray Cyrus and his then-wife Tish Cyrus.
Do Corey and Kris plan on getting married?
In April 2018, Kris was spotted with a diamond ring on her ring finger. Although rumors started swirling around, Kris dispelled them. She revealed on the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast that she had no plans of getting married again because she already had "the big wedding."
She explained: "You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past. I'm in a really great relationship right now, and I'm happy and I don't want to mess that up…I don't have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I've done that. I've had the big wedding, I've had the babies and the kids…I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I'm looking forward to my future, and I just don't think that I want to go there."
What has Kris said about Corey?
Kris has been head over heels for Corey and refers to him as her "support system." In 2021, she shared: "He's the greatest guy, and he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight. He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him," per Wall Street Journal Magazine.
What has Corey said about Kris?
Corey paid a loving tribute to Kris on his social media for her milestone 70th birthday. He dotingly expressed: "Happiest Birthday my lovely queen…..you're the greatest gem in life…..I love you soooo much!!! To many more laughs and grand memories…. I'm so thankful for you and would not want a journey in this life without you….Love you forever!!"