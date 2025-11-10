Kris Jenner, 70, shares insight into 11-year romance with much younger boyfriend Corey Gamble

In April 2018, Kris was spotted with a diamond ring on her ring finger. Although rumors started swirling around, Kris dispelled them. She revealed on the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast that she had no plans of getting married again because she already had "the big wedding."

She explained: "You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past. I'm in a really great relationship right now, and I'm happy and I don't want to mess that up…I don't have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I've done that. I've had the big wedding, I've had the babies and the kids…I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I'm looking forward to my future, and I just don't think that I want to go there."