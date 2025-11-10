Jessica Alba and boyfriend Danny Ramirez make it official with first social media post

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have finally taken their new romance online! The couple first began sparking buzz of a relationship when they were spotted together in July, just six months after Jessica announced that she and now ex-husband Cash Warren were separated and getting divorced. While the couple have kept things low-key over the past few months, they've been quietly attending public events together, finally putting their relationship in the spotlight at the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 8.

While Jessica, 44, and Danny, 33, each hit the red carpet solo for the big night, they were photographed together inside, posing alongside stars like Orlando Bloom, Simu Liu and Serena Williams. They each then took to their respective Instagram pages with photos from the evening, including some featuring each other, hard launching their budding romance.

© Getty Images Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez attended the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala together

Jessica, who is on Baby2Baby's Board of Directors, captioned her post: "Such a beautiful night at the @Baby2Baby Gala – I'm so proud of Baby2Baby's critical work providing basic essentials to over one million children in need across the country every year. Last night, we honored @serenawilliams with The Giving Tree Award – and raised $19.5M (!!) to continue this critical work. Grateful to be part of such an incredible community."

She included a photo of herself posing with Danny and fellow BoD member Kelly Sawyer Patricof. Danny took to his own Instagram page with several selfies cozying up to Jessica, and captioned those: "What a remarkable evening by the entire @baby2baby team and all who donated. $19.5 million raised in minutes!"

He continued: "Helping baby2baby support for children across America and continue their vital work providing essentials to families in need," to which his new girlfriend reacted with a heart-eyed emoji in the comments. Other fans showed support with responses like: "It's like you 2 have always been together," and: "Omg I'm IN LOVE with this hard launch," as well as: "My favorite couple."

© Instagram The new couple posted their first social media snaps together

In February, Jessica and Cash officially filed for divorce, with the actress applying for joint custody of their three kids, Honor, Haven and Hayes. Their date of separation was listed as December 27, 2024, 16.5 years after they tied the knot in May of 2008. After reports began to emerge of their split, the Fantastic 4 actress finally broke the news with a statement of her own.

© Instagram Jessica is on the Baby2Baby Board of Directors and had Danny as her guest

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote at the time. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

© Instagram The pair reportedly began dating in July after being friends first, six months after Jessica and Cash announced their split

She emphasized that their three children remained their "highest priority," requesting privacy while they dealt with the change to their family dynamic while proclaiming to move forward with "love, kindness and respect for each other." MCU star Danny, meanwhile, keeps his cards close when it comes to his personal life, this being his first high-profile relationship.