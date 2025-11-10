Katy Perry finally addresses discourse surrounding Orlando Bloom split and latest single

Katy Perry is already back with new music, just over a year after the release of her critically panned album 143. The singer dropped "bandaids" on November 6, the supposed lead single from an upcoming eighth studio album, a pop-rock breakup power ballad charting the demise of a relationship. Fans immediately began speculating the song explained the end of Katy's relationship with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, her on-and-off partner for nine years and the father of their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

In contrast to 143 and its lead single "Woman's World," which received universally negative reviews for sounding AI generated and the involvement of controversial producer Dr. Luke, "bandaids" has been received positively by critics and fans alike, calling it a "return to form" for Katy, 41, who dove back into the pop-rock roots of her debut album, One of the Boys.

© Getty Images Katy Perry seemingly addressed her split from Orlando Bloom on her newest single "bandaids"

Many especially found catharsis in the seeming shade to Orlando, 48, with cutting lyrics like "It's not what you did, it's what you didn't/You were there, but you weren't," and "It's not that complicated/To ask me how my day is/I'm flatlining trying to save this," and while neither party has confirmed the real inspiration behind the song, Katy seemingly alluded to it in a new statement to her fans.

Taking to her Instagram page with some outtakes from the making of its Final Destination-inspired music video, Katy wrote: "Thank you for the love on bandaids… tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out… even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable…"

"But hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through and maybe they won't feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have," she continued, inundated with supportive fan comments like: "Love you katy! Keep being authentically you," and: "Thank you for trusting us with your vulnerability, we love you for lifetimes!!!"

© Instagram The singer took to her social media page with a message thanking fans for welcoming her vulnerable new music

Katy and Orlando first began dating in 2016 after they met at the Golden Globes, although they briefly broke up. However, they reunited and announced their engagement on Valentine's Day 2019. In August 2020, they welcomed their now five-year-old daughter Daisy, half-sister to Orlando's teen son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Earlier this year, it was revealed they'd called it quits after nine years together.

© Instagram "Tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out… even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable…"

During an appearance on NBC's TODAY back in September, the Elizabethtown actor addressed his split for the first time, telling anchor Craig Melvin: "I'm so grateful, we have the most beautiful daughter, we're like, you know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie, I feel grateful for it," saying that they're still "great" together, and there's "nothing but love" between them. Beyond "bandaids," Katy has not yet explicitly addressed the breakup.

© Instagram Despite their split, the couple have seemingly remained amicable, co-parenting their daughter Daisy together

Although, the singer has now found a new love interest of her own, confirming last month that she was dating former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after the two were photographed holding hands together at her birthday dinner in Paris.