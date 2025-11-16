Kelly Brook's Italian actor husband she was 'completely broken' by arguments with

Kelly Brook is set to take to our screens later on Sunday as she embarks upon her journey in the Im a Celebrity jungle. But as she prepares for days Down Under in ITV's camp alongside the likes of former Lioness Alex Scott, singer Martin Kemp and actress Ruby Wax, the Loose Women panelist, 45, Kelly has left her husband, Jeremy Parisi, at home in the UK. Though it isn't unusual for the model to reference her husband during conversations on Loose Women, their time on screen together has been limited – except for in 2024 when they collectively competed in Celebrity Race Across the World.

It was during this project that Kelly, who hails from Rochester in Kent, navigated arguments with Jeremy, which she said "completely broke" her. The couple, who married in 2022, were tasked with navigating their way through Belém, Brazil, to Frutillar, Chile, in a race against broadcaster Jeff Brazier and his son, Freddy; actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin, Mary Ellen; and BBC Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills and his husband, Sam.

© ITV Kelly Brook is set to enter the jungle on Sunday

Kelly and Jeremy's relationship is 'tested'

During one episode, Kelly and her beau spent a night in a bus station after a chaotic day where they found themselves stranded in Brazil without any local currency after overspending on a taxi.

© Studio Lambert/BBC Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi argued on Celebrity Race Across The World

"It's 11:19 am and we've missed two buses, so we're going to try and get on the 1 pm and we have to get down there now because I am, honestly, I am completely broken," Kelly told the camera. "We are literally exhausted. Jeremy and I never argue. And I mean never. And we are being really tested on this."

© Studio Lambert/Hans Georg Kelly said arguments with Jeremy "broke" her

The TV appearance held an unusual significance for the couple as it replaced their honeymoon. "We hadn't had a honeymoon, and I said to Jeremy we should consider this as a fun alternative, a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Kelly said in 2024. "At times it was the honeymoon from hell – at other times it was absolutely glorious. It's got to be the most memorable honeymoon ever! I didn't realise how competitive he was, like, crazy competitive. I'm much more about the experience."

How did Kelly Brook meet her husband?

The couple started dating in 2015 after they first connected on social media in 2014. The star of Celebrity Juice sent Jeremy a direct message, having seen a video of him online, and they formed a bond over FaceTime and Skype before connecting in person.

"Jeremy was a judo fighter, [and] I was in LA doing martial arts training. So our relationship was based on chatting about martial arts, fitness, health, and diets, and that's how we started to get to know each other. It just kind of evolved," Kelly exclusively told HELLO! in September 2024.

© Instagram The couple met in 2014 over social media

The pair went on to tie the knot in Jeremy's hometown of Arpino in southern Italy, which she likened to a "sitcom" after they were forced to change the venue last minute due to a thunderstorm.

© Instagram Kelly Brook and husband Jeremy Parisi on his farm in Italy

"We all got pretty wet," she told 2025 Strictly Come Dancing contestant Vicky Pattison on her The Secret To podcast. "There was a woman trying to carry a harp up five flights of stairs in this ancient tower. It haunts me still. It was like biblical rain, you couldn't see your hand in front of your face. It had not rained in that region for eight months, and I don't think it has since. I look completely stressed and with straggly hair. Jeremy watches the wedding video all the time, but I can't face it yet."

Despite the weather wreaking havoc on their special day, Kelly has not been put off spending time in Italy. "A big reason why I sold my farm in Kent is because we think we may have a chapter in Italy on Jeremy's farm," she told HELLO!. "We feel like Italy, which is his happy place, could be our happy place." Her husband added: "I want to show Kelly what it is like at my farm in Italy. A little chapter there is important for me.'