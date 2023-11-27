Marvin Humes reveals secret details of his surprising first date with wife Rochelle

Rochelle and Marvin Humes tied the knot over a decade ago at a lavish wedding hosted at Blenheim Palace. A new home, a vow renewal ceremony, and three children later, the doting couple still have the sweetest memories of their first days of romance.

JLS star Marvin is currently separated from his family as he takes part in I'm A Celebrity filmed in Australia - but that hasn't stopped This Morning star Rochelle from supporting her husband from afar.

In an adorable Instagram post shared to his account, fans were given a reminder of Marvin and Rochelle's first flush of love as the caption revealed previously-unknown details about the first date which sparked their 11-year love story.

© Instagram Marvin and Rochelle got engaged in the Maldives

"That first date at McDonald’s was a wild choice, but they made it," read the caption, which paired an adorable photograph of Marvin and Rochelle after their engagement.

WATCH: When JLS met The Saturdays - a look back on Marvin and Rochelle's love story

HELLO! was lucky enough to share the Humes' first wedding with them back in 2012. On the day, Marvin reflected on the first date - which we now know was at McDonald's - and shared the aftermath of their first meeting.

© getty Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes got married in 2012

"We chatted until 6am – even though we had to be up at 8am – and my life changed forever," Marvin recalled in his wedding speech. "She made me work for three months to get a date, but it was worth every minute. She is my soulmate, my best friend, my wife and the mother of my children."

He added: "Rochelle, I’ll be faithful and true to you forever, so thank you for allowing me to be your husband."

During the speeches, Marvin also referred to his bride as his "soulmate", his "lover" and his "best friend."

In July 2022, the lovebirds renewed their vows in Lake Como in honour of their tenth anniversary. The Hit List presenters were joined by 75 close friends and family members, including their children, as they reaffirmed their enduring love and commitment to one another in the grounds of iconic hotel Villa D'Este.

"Our daughters have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day, and Alaia, in particular, kept asking: 'Why wasn't I there?'" 34-year-old Rochelle told HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

© Instagram Rochelle and Marvin Humes share three children together, who took part in their vow renewal

"She wanted to know: 'Where was I? In your tummy?' She wasn’t letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on, because we’d always said this was something we wanted to do."