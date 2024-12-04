Ant McPartlin's secret nickname for wife Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin is keeping his family close to him during his time in Australia co-hosting I'm a Celebrity with a special arm tattoo.

When his first child was born in May, the TV presenter, 49, shared the sweetest photo with fans of his newborn son against his chest, showing off a never-before-seen tattoo of an oak tree. It revealed the special nickname he has for his wife Anne-Marie as 'Amzie' was inked on a branch.

© Instagram Ant confirmed the news by sharing a picture of him holding his newborn son

Alongside the personal tribute to his wife were the names of his stepdaughters Daisy and Poppy, as well as their dogs, Milo, Hurley, and Bumble.

"Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8:54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!," the ITV star captioned the photo.

Ant and Anne-Marie's love story

The Saturday Night Takeaway star met his wife in 2017 when she became his personal assistant. She worked at the same talent management company as Ant's hosting sidekick Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall so their paths were destined to cross.

© Getty Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett met in 2017

The pair started dating after separating from their previous partners. Ant has credited his wife for helping him rebuild his life after being arrested over a drink-driving collision in 2018. "Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life," he said.

© Getty Anne-Marie has been Ant's supporter

In 2019, the couple took the next big step by moving in together in a house in Wimbledon - not too far from Dec who lives in Chiswick.

© Ricky Vigil M Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett live in Wimbledon

Ant got down on one knee on Christmas Eve in 2020 with the Byker Grove star telling Digital Spy: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I'm a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

© Getty Ant married Anne-Marie in August 2021

The pair tied the knot in August 2021, exchanging vows at Saint Michael's Church in Heckfield before enjoying a reception at Heckfield Place Hotel in Hampshire. The entire day was reported to have cost upwards of £500,000.

Ant's comments on fatherhood

Ant opened up about his hopes of becoming a father before baby Wilder arrived. In 2013, Ant addressed the rumour that he was holding off on having children until Dec found 'The One'.

He admitted he "loved that idea" but confirmed that it wasn't true. He did, however, admit that he had wanted children "for a while".

© Getty/Karwai Tang Ant is a doting stepdad

In his first interview following Wilder's birth, the Britain's Got Talent co-host said: "I'm really happy. There are lots of nappies and sleepless nights but it's absolutely wonderful."