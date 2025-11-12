WATCH: Kelly Brook breaks silence on split with famous ex-fiancé she 'fell out of love with'

Kelly Brook has had multiple relationships in the spotlight since she first skyrocketed to fame through her modelling career in the late 1990s, including dating rugby player Danny Cipriani, while also building herself a career as an actress, landing her first starring role in 2004's School for Seduction. With fame comes pressure on a relationship, and the 45-year-old has opened up about the struggles she faced with one of her most famous boyfriends, whom she dated early in her career. As one of HELLO!'s most devoted pop culture enthusiasts, I've followed Kelly Brook's career for decades, and this candid confession is one of her most revealing yet. See Kelly talk about her famous ex-boyfriend in the video above…

In an appearance on Elizabeth Day's How to Fail podcast, Kelly shared details of her relationship with A-lister Jason Statham, and how their relationship began to fall apart. She began: "My boyfriend at the time was an actor, and his career just took off. I actually fell out of love with him in the end."

© Chris Weeks Jason Statham and Kelly Brook at the premiere for The Italian Job

Explaining why things came to an end, the actress continued: "Because he hadn't shown up for me like I had for him, I didn't feel." She joked about her feelings in the aftermath: "Why are you leaving now? Look, I'm a movie star, I'm a millionaire, why now?" When quizzed on the identity of the boyfriend by Elizabeth, Kelly confirmed that it was, in fact, Jason Statham.

The two actors dated between 1997 and 2004, and were actually engaged! Reflecting on the relationship, Kelly seems not to have been dramatically affected by it. On Heart Radio in 2019, she said: "Life's moved on – look where I am now!" After Jason, she dated and got engaged to Titanic star Billy Zane, with whom she played a married couple in 2005's Survivor Island.

Kelly Brook's current relationship

After seven years of dating, Kelly Brook married her husband, Jeremy Parisi, a model, in 2022. She first approached him through his Instagram DMs before they got together, and she proposed to him in 2020. Though he turned her proposal down the first time, they married two years later in his hometown of Arpino in Southern Italy.

© Instagram Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi married in 2022

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about their marriage in February 2024, she said: "We have candlelit dinners most nights. We recently moved house and we have an actual grown-up dining room for the first time. We like to light the candles, sit opposite each other and eat and talk – no phones in the room."

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about their marriage in February 2024, she said: "We have candlelit dinners most nights. We recently moved house and we have an actual grown-up dining room for the first time. We like to light the candles, sit opposite each other and eat and talk – no phones in the room."