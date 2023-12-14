I'm a Celeb's Sam Thompson comments on 'pressure' about wedding plans with Zara McDermott

Sam Thompson has finally been reunited with his long-term girlfriend Zara McDermott after spending several weeks in the Australian jungle for I'm a Celebrity.

The will likely be enjoying spending time with Zara, whom he affectionately nicknames 'Goose', over the Christmas period, but despite the romantic time of year coinciding with his emotional reunion, he has no plans to pop the question in the near future.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Sam Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle in 2023

During an interview with the MailOnline in 2020, Sam revealed that he doesn't want to put "restrictions" on their relationship while they're "still so young." Describing marriage as "boring," the former Made in Chelsea star explained: "We're so young still, especially Zara she's 23. There's so much life to live. I don't mean [expletive] around or anything like that, I mean to follow what you love and not have any restrictions around you.

"I'm very wary of Zara's age but also mine as well and not wanting to tie things down. We've got the rest of our lives to be boring and sit at home and be husband and wife."

© Shutterstock The I'm a Celebrity star has said he's in no hurry to marry the Strictly Come Dancing star

Explaining his reluctance to get married too soon, Sam said he and Strictly Come Dancing star Zara are both prioritising their careers, but they aren't immune to societal pressures around conventional relationship timelines.

"A lot of people don't agree with me. It's so much pressure. People are constantly asking, 'When are you going to put a ring on it?'

"I love her and I want to be as careful and as cautious as possible because I don't want to [expletive] it up," he said.

© Ricky Vigil The couple began dating in 2019

However, he has taken every opportunity to gush about the former Love Island star since the couple confirmed their relationship in 2019, even revealing he will propose in the future. Celebs Go Dating expert Paul Carrick Brunson asked him in 2020: "Have you proposed to your girlfriend? Sam, this is very important, you two are perfect, make that happen, put a ring on it. You need to propose by the end of the year," and he replied: "I will, I actually will."

WATCH: Sam Thompson gushes about Zara's support amid emotional chat with I'm a Celeb campmates

The pair live in London next to Sam's sister Louise Thompson. Sam and Zara share a close relationship with the Thompson family, with Sam even admitting he first realised he had fallen for her during a meeting with his mother.

© Instagram Sam lives near his sister Louise and her partner Ryan

"It was the time when Zara met my mum and she was just so loving to my mum and got along with her so well.

"She's such a wholesome, warm-hearted person. I was like, 'Wow. This person gets along with my family so incredibly well and they're so polite and so sweet.'

"That means so much to me, so if anything, it was then, at that restaurant [that I realised she was the one for me]," he told The Express.

