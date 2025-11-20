Jay Leno reveals how he uses comedy to bond with wife despite her advanced dementia

Jay Leno got vulnerable about how he's keeping the love and laughter alive with his wife of 45 years, Mavis Leno, despite her hardships with advanced dementia. She was diagnosed with it in April 2024, and he was then granted conservatorship. During his interview with Hoda Kotb for the Today show on November 10, he detailed the helpful ways he's leaning on his comedic skills to make their bond stronger during the tough times with her health battle.

© Getty Images The duo have been married for 45 years

He revealed that he often tells his wife jokes to keep her energy positive daily. The TV star shared the joke that made her giggle recently: "Last night I said to her [that] a guy goes to the doctor. The doctor says, 'what's the matter?' The guy says 'when I press here, it hurts. When I press on my shoulder, it hurts. When I press my kneecap, it hurts and when I press my rib cage, it hurts.' The doc goes: 'You've got a broken finger.'" Jay concluded: "If I was a doctor, I would say, 'The patient is doing well.' Put it that way."

© Getty Images Mavis was diagnosed with advanced dementia

The talk show host further explained that he also "always" brings up old and fond memories to the pair's forefront. He explained: "When I'm carrying her to the bathroom, I call her, 'Jay and Mavis to the prom in high school.' [I rock her] back and forth and she thinks that's funny." Hoda inquired about how Mavis shows Jay that she loves him and he shared: "Well by saying it. I can see the smile. I can tell when she's happy, so that's really it. And as someone who's in show business, I go home and I get an audience reaction every night. I please the person I'm entertaining. And when she looks at me and smiles and says she loves me, I melt."

Jay revealed that Marvis used to love traveling, therefore, he came up with a sweet and creative way to explore with her. He shared: "You reach this point in your life where she loves to travel so I'm sad that she can't do those things, but there's so much stuff on YouTube, the travel stuff and we watch those things and the animal shows. Real big with the flash cards. Not flash cards but 'see this picture, see this picture.' [She says] 'Who's that?' 'That's President Obama.' 'Oh I never met him.' 'Yeah honey [you did], we had dinner with him at his house, The White House,' and we laugh."

© Getty Images Jay uses comedy to help his wife stay positive

The comedian emphasized that he takes his wedding vows seriously and he consciously tries to make the best out of the situation. He explained: "Now she really needs me and I like that and I can tell that she appreciates it. The idea that you get married and you take these vows. Nobody ever thinks you'll be called upon to act on them. That part, 'for better or worse,' but even the worst is not bad." As for what he loves the most about their relationship, Jay lovingly revealed: "I enjoy her company. If I'm working on a car, she would sit over there with a book and read. It was just very…well still is…very comfortable. Before she had this, I would go home after The Tonight Show, cook dinner and watch TV. The only difference is now you can't really talk about a lot of things."

© Getty Images Jay remains devoted to his wife

He added: "Well I mean, the conversation, it'll be 'oh what's [that],' and she'll point to something and say something that doesn't quite make sense and I'd go, 'no it's good honey, it's alright.' You'll hear a noise outside [and she'll say] 'what's that?' [I'll go] 'No, it's fine.' I sense she wants to be reassured [that] everything's okay." Jay's dedication, love and patience is truly mesmerizing, as the TV star is the embodiment of what true love is.