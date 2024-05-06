Christina Hendricks hosts second wedding ceremony two weeks after New Orleans nuptials for bittersweet family reason

In late April, Christina Hendricks married George Bianchini in New Orleans in a wedding ceremony that was described as "sexy" and "gothic."

While some of their guests included former coworkers, and others were cherished friends and families, one of the key members of Christina's family who couldn't attend was her mother Jackie Sue, who has Alzheimer's.

However, the 49-year-old actress took to social media to share that they were able to conduct a second ceremony at home and recreate the wedding specially for her, wedding dress, floral arrangements, and all.

The magical ceremony took place this time in their backyard, with Christina and her new husband able to bring all the joy of the moment to her mother, who was captured tightly hugging her daughter after she said her "I Dos" for the second time.

Garbage lead singer Shirley Manson officiated the ceremony, with younger members of the star's family getting their own flower crowns and becoming her substitute bridal party.

She also wore her elegantly tiered and veiled Katya Katya wedding gown once again as well, while George also broke out the same plum-colored suit.

Alongside many photos from the special day on Instagram, Christina wrote: "My mother has Alzheimer's and was not able to come to New Orleans for our wedding, so we brought the wedding to her yesterday in our backyard."

"My mother has always been my best friend and there was no way we weren't going to share our love and celebrate with the biggest supporter and cheerleader in my life."

She continued: "When you are living so in the moment, so in the present, it is so important to have beauty and love and happiness around you. This time we had flower girls and dogs and more wonderful friends join us."

© Instagram The second wedding was held specially for her mother Jackie Sue Hendricks

Christina included some of the special touches that this second wedding day had, which included: "@garbage surprised us with a Scottish wedding twist to this ceremony and it was another perfect day. @gillyflowersla made beautiful arrangements inspired by our New Orleans wedding and who wouldn't want to wear their wedding dress twice!!!"

Fans of the Mad Men star found the gesture heartfelt and downright beautiful, leaving sweet comments like: "That is literally the sweetest thing I've ever heard someone do for their mom. You're beautiful inside & out," and: "Me just ugly crying out of so much love. So happy for you both," as well as: "You & your mom are so beautiful & this really moved me. Thank you for sharing it!"

© Instagram Christina with her bridesmaids at her second wedding

In an interview with People, Christina spoke about her original wedding and revealed why the couple decided to host the ceremony in New Orleans.

"New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me," she explained. "And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle."

"It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually."