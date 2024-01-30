Jay Leno's $13.5 million oceanfront retreat where he'll care for wife amid dementia battle

Jay Leno and his long-time wife, Mavis, are currently navigating her difficult dementia diagnosis together as he petitions to be conservator over her estate.

The legal move has sparked further interest into Jay and Mavis' life behind closed doors including where the former talk show host will care for his long-time love as her health declines.

While Jay has a beautiful home in Beverly Hills, California, where he was most recently spotted with Mavis, he also has a jaw-dropping Newport, Rhode Island, mansion which is the perfect retreat to escape the limelight of Hollywood.

© Getty Images Jay has been married to Mavis for 44 years

The impressive $13.5 million home was featured in Architectural Digest - and you can see amazing photos inside - after Jay and Mavis bought it in 2017.

The nine-acre estate is named Seafair, and has an eye-watering 15,851-square-foot main house situated along the ocean.

Boasting 14 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, the home is something to behold and looks more like a stately home than a residence for a couple. However, with a stunning coastline on their doorstep it's an ideal location away from the hustle and bustle of the city for fresh air and seaside walks.

That's not to say there aren't celebrities in the area. The Gilded Age mansion neighbors the likes of Taylor Swift, Conan O'Brien's vacation home and Judge Judy Sheindlin's home.

Jay and Mavis' curved compound has a tennis court, an infinity pool and a six-car garage, library, chef's kitchen and not to mention the private beaches. He opened up about their decision to buy the home during an interview with Forbes.

© Getty Their coastal home is idyllic for the couple

"I wasn't planning on moving back east," he said. "I was with my wife, visiting family in Newport in October 2017. "I had my cousin with me and we were driving along and Mavis said, ‘Look at that house. Look at that house. It is unbelievable.’ And I said, ‘You’re right. It is unbelievable. It looks like a castle.’

"So, I said to Mavis, ‘Do you want that house? Let’s see if it’s for sale.’ I turned the car around to go back to the house. Just as we drove by, the gate opened and the gardener came out. We all looked at each other and said, ‘The gate is opening. It’s a sign.’ So, I drove in and rang the bell.

© Getty Images His home has plenty of space for his expansive car collection too

"The caretaker answered and said, ‘You’re Jay Leno. Jay Leno!' Then I said, 'Hey, it's nice to meet you. Is this house for sale?' And the caretaker said the house was for sale but not listed currently. I asked if we could look around, and the guy gives me a tour.

"Then, I asked him to get the owner on the phone. "So, we get the owner on the phone, and I said, 'Will you sell the house as-is, with everything, all the furniture, the ketchup in the refrigerator, the salt shakers and just walk away?’ And he said, 'Yeah, I'll walk away.' "We agreed on a price, and I bought it. We closed in 30 days."

© Ron Galella Jay and in 1979

Speaking of why he loves the area, Jay added: "Since I'm from the area, it's a great meeting place for all my relatives to come and have fun. They all get to stay there and it's great. I love the place."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.