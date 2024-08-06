Why Ruth Langsford is still wearing wedding ring amid 'mourning period'

Ruth Langsford is making the most of her single girl summer, sunbathing in the garden and heading out for cocktails with her gal pals, but her ex-partner, Eamonn Holmes, is potentially still on her mind.

Eagled-eyed followers have spotted that 63-year-old Ruth is still wearing her wedding and engagement rings, with both sparklers still firmly in place in several photos of the Loose Women host on Instagram.

Ruth isn't the only one still wearing her rings, though. Eamonn's wedding ring is still in place on his left hand too.

© Shutterstock Ruth Langsford is still wearing her wedding rings

Wondering on why Ruth and Eamonn, and other couples in their position, might choose to continue wearing their wedding or engagement ring, we spoke to mental wellbeing expert Annalie Howling who explained her take on the topic.

"People to keep wearing their wedding and engagement rings post-divorce for a myriad of reasons," she says. "The rings might provide a feeling of familiarity and security, but also, they help to define us.

"A lot of women, including myself, were not sure how to define themselves after divorce," Annalie continues. "No longer a wife, but not feeling single. The transitioning of rings whether they are removed, relocated or repurposed is an entirely personal one."

Relationship expert Dr. Tara adds: "There are many reasons why people wear their rings post-divorce. One being that they're going through their mourning period. It's normal to desire consistency in their life after such a tumultuous event such as divorce. In this case, they'll take them off when they’ve mourned enough and ready to move on.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth Langsford's wedding and engagement rings are still on her fingers

"Others keep their rings on because they're in denial. They live in disbelief that the divorce happened and refuse to accept it. Perhaps it was a catastrophic event for them and they didn't see it coming so they're still in denial."

On the other hand, Dr. Tara points out that keeping your rings on can be empowering. "It's like battle wounds. Sometimes people feel empowered by their rings even through good or bad times like divorce. It's communicating, 'Hey I got through it, and I'm stronger than ever.'"

There could be a far more simple reason, though, as Tara explains. "They might wear it simply because it's nice jewellery. Many people still wear their rings as fashion rings and they don't attach any meaning to it."

RELATED: This Morning stars' divorces: From Ruth Langsford's private split to Fern Britton's marriage 'falling apart'

One person who didn't waste any time removing her ring was HELLO!'s Second Act columnist, Rosie Green. "As soon as I knew my marriage was over, I took mine off," she says. "I wrote in my book about how my lowest point was actually my turning point. It was empowering to remove my rings. After so long feeling powerless this felt like something I had control over.

"The irony was my finger was, and still is, indented where my ring was."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announced their split in May

Life coach Mhairi Todd echoed Rosie's sentiment, telling HELLO!: "My ring was resigned to the depths of the drawer immediately."

Whatever the reason Ruth and Eamonn are still wearing their rings, we wish them both well.