Amy Robach claims Andrew Shue never bought engagement ring as T.J. Holmes says 'I want to marry you'

When Amy Robach finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue last year, she didn't have to return any engagement ring of the sort, because she didn't have one.

Though the exes were married from 2010 until 2023, the former Good Morning America anchor has revealed that for those 13 years, she never had an engagement ring from her now ex-husband.

The podcast host made the unexpected revelation during her latest episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast, which was dedicated to the topic of money in relationships.

Speaking with current partner T.J. Holmes, the two openly discussed the subject of engagement rings, particularly the cost attached to them, and what they guessed was the average price tag of one today.

Amy then recalled: "My first one was $3,000," before revealing: "I didn't even really have one the second time," later adding: "My second one didn't exist."

Though she didn't elaborate on why she didn't get an engagement ring from Andrew, she did note that: "I also think this is a cautionary tale because we do know the close to fifty percent of all marriages end in divorce."

She continued: "If you think you've got some valuable property in a ring, no matter how much you've spent, wait till you have to try to sell that said ring. It is pennies to what you actually purchased. So these beautiful pieces of jewelry don't appreciate."

"In fact, it's like buying a car. The second you try to sell it after you've purchased it, it goes down significantly in value."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Amy and T.J. also discussed the difference between wanting to get married in general, versus wanting to get married to a specific person. T.J., who has been married twice before, explained: "There's gonna be somebody that comes along in your life and you're going to say I want to marry him instead of just wanting to get married. And I could absolutely say that about you."

Addressing Amy, he emphasized: "I want to marry you. I don't need to, but I want to be married to you, and that's such a different thing."

Amy, who has also been married twice before, and T.J. have teetered on the topic of potentially marrying in the past, and have been candid about having both wishes to do so, but also hesitations. In a February podcast episode, in which they teased possibly eloping, T.J. asked Amy whether she believes it matters to her parents for them to get married, and she admitted: "I think they would like us to get married," and explained: "They are religious people. They are Catholic," adding: Here's the thing, my parents have an amazing marriage… fifty years, and because they have seen all the good that comes out of that type of commitment and weathering storms, they want that for me."

She also noted: "When I have said, 'This is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I don't know for sure if that means us legally getting married, but it's on the table,' my parents have had a very positive response," and ultimately emphasized: "That's so good to hear, they want that for me and you and us."