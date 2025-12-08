Inside Dr. Pimple Popper star Sandra Lee's 25-year marriage to husband Jeffrey Rebish and their family life

Dr. Pimple Popper star Sandra Lee tied the knot with her husband Jeffrey Rebish in 2000, and the two share two teen sons. Find out all about their relationship and collaboration below.
Who is Jeffrey Rebish?
Jeffrey is originally from New York and growing up, his parents were professors in medical schools. He attended Dartmouth College for his undergraduate degree. After that he attended Hahnemann University School of Medicine and graduated with a degree in dermatology. He interned at San Bernardino County Hospital and Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Jeffrey gained a Masters in Dermatology from the New York Medical College. His residency work took place at the Drexel University College of Medicine, where he earned his medical degree. He has over 20 years of experience and is affiliated with the San Antonio Regional Hospital.
How did Sandra and Jeffrey meet?
He met her while attending medical school in Philadelphia. Jeffrey recalled the moment he first laid eyes on her and shared: "We were both at medical school in Philadelphia to become dermatologists. Sandra walked into the room on orientation day, and I knew right away that she was the one. We dated through school, and when we both had our degrees, we moved out to California, where Sandra grew up and her dad owned a dermatology practice. Together we took over that practice, and we've been working in our office in Upland — running the business as partners, while raising a family — ever since," per Refinery29.
About their kids
The couple share two sons, Stratton and Chance Rebish. Although the duo tends to keep their kids' lives as private as possible, Sandra revealed what they really think about her hit show. She shared: "One of them doesn't watch the show at all. The other one will watch it and put up with it. [He'll] tell me when there's a reaction video or some other video about me on YouTube because he kind of monitors it every now and then. My older kid is like, 'I can't look at this stuff, and I understand, it's OK, I respect that.' I once said to them, 'You know, your mom's a YouTuber.' They were like, 'Mom, you're not a YouTuber. You're not. Please don't even say that,'" per Distractify.
How do Sandra and Jeffrey collaborate together?
While Sandra is the "pimple popper," Jeffrey handles more of the business side. He revealed: "On the day-to-day, we're both dermatologists, but we have very different roles in the office. I'm definitely not a 'pimple popper.' I'm the business guy, more behind-the scenes. I handle the administrative side of the practice, while also seeing my own patients. But Sandra handles the cosmetic side of things — Botox and fillers, liposuction and eye lifts, and the more complex surgeries you see on TV. It's not what I like to do, but those more theatrical surgeries have always been her specialty."
How do they simultaneously make their love life and business work?
The duo work in tandem around their family life and busy business and they emphasize that teamwork really does make the dream work as they say. To add to that, Jeffrey unconditionally supports Sandra's hustle. Jeffrey expressed: "Sandra has to give a lot of time to Dr. Pimple Popper, and between filming and promotional events, she's very, very busy. It's her baby, so I pick up slack where she might've been more of a presence if it weren't for the show. Sometimes that's taking care of the boys, or handling her contracts. The fandom is crazy, and we'll probably have to continue to figure things out as Dr. Pimple Popper grows and evolves. Ultimately, I'll always be involved any way Sandra needs me to be, because we're a team."