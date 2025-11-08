Inside Cyndi Lauper's 34-year marriage to actor husband David Thornton

The duo met in 1991 on the film set of Off and Running, right after her breakup from Dave Wolff, whom she had been with for six and a half years. Although David was into Cyndi from the moment they met, he kept things professional while working alongside her so that nothing would affect their scenes together. Cyndi invited David and her assistant out for dinner one night and they started off as friends, as they began enjoying dinners and walks on the beach afterwards. Soon enough, they realized they were falling for each other.