Inside Cyndi Lauper's 34-year marriage to actor husband David Thornton

"Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer Cyndi Lauper is known for her iconic 80s hits. On November 8, the entertainer will be an honoree at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the ceremony will be streamed live on Disney+ at 8 p.m. EST. Although the performer is most known for her thriving career, she also has a flourishing life behind-the-scenes with her actor husband David Thornton, to whom she's been married to for almost 35 years. Learn all about her love and family life below.
Who is David Thornton?
David was born in South Carolina in 1953, and he is an actor who is mostly known for his roles in John Q, Home Alone 3, and Here and There. He has also acted in Darcy and Homeland, as well as in Jamie Foxx's God Is A Bullet.
How did David and Cyndi meet?
The duo met in 1991 on the film set of Off and Running, right after her breakup from Dave Wolff, whom she had been with for six and a half years. Although David was into Cyndi from the moment they met, he kept things professional while working alongside her so that nothing would affect their scenes together. Cyndi invited David and her assistant out for dinner one night and they started off as friends, as they began enjoying dinners and walks on the beach afterwards. Soon enough, they realized they were falling for each other.
When did David and Cyndi get married?
They decided to keep things professional while on set, but as soon as the film concluded they were in a full-fledged relationship and started planning their marriage only two weeks into their marriage. Post-production, they spent a month in Cape Cod, and then they got married in 1991.
David and Cyndi's family life
The couple welcomed their first child Declyn "Dex" Thornton in 1997. Their family life was featured for a brief time on their reality TV show called Cyndi Lauper: Still so Unusual. Dex grew up with a nanny due to Cyndi's busy touring schedule, and he followed in the musical footsteps of his mother. He is a rapper who has recorded with G-Eazy and Trippie Redd.
What has Cyndi said about her marriage?
Cyndi revealed the secrets behind her successful marriage. She shared with People: "Your partner is the best friend you'll ever have, that you'll spend the most time with. So you have to talk to them, share stuff. You have your highs and lows of course. But sometimes the things you think are important when you're young, just aren't important." Looks like her wise advice is the key to a long and happy marriage.