Inside Brad Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's storybook romance from singer's initial crush to current life with two kids

When Kimberly acted in the film Father of the Bride in 1991, she caught Brad's attention while portraying the character of Annie Banks. A decade later, Brad reached out to Kimberly to be the leading lady for his music video for "I'm Gonna Miss Her," off of his album Part II.

The couple started dating shortly after they collaborated on the music video. Only a year later, Brad proposed to her in Los Angeles. He recalled the magic moment to People and revealed: "I surprised her and we were completely alone out on the end of a pier in Venice in Los Angeles. Nobody could really see us, and that was a safety net — in case she took off running down the pier."

The duo tied the knot in 2003; however, their spontaneous wedding was a surprise to their friends. They set a denim dress code for everyone and invited them to a supposed wedding rehearsal. However, Kimberly unexpectedly took off her denim jacket and showcased her gorgeous wedding dress and the couple got married that very night. In 2015, the duo romantically renewed their wedding vows at their friend's house.