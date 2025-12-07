Inside Brad Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's storybook romance from singer's initial crush to current life with two kids

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have been happily married since 2003, and they welcomed two sons together. Get the inside scoop into their love and family life below.
Their relationship timeline
When Kimberly acted in the film Father of the Bride in 1991, she caught Brad's attention while portraying the character of Annie Banks. A decade later, Brad reached out to Kimberly to be the leading lady for his music video for "I'm Gonna Miss Her," off of his album Part II.
The couple started dating shortly after they collaborated on the music video. Only a year later, Brad proposed to her in Los Angeles. He recalled the magic moment to People and revealed: "I surprised her and we were completely alone out on the end of a pier in Venice in Los Angeles. Nobody could really see us, and that was a safety net — in case she took off running down the pier."
The duo tied the knot in 2003; however, their spontaneous wedding was a surprise to their friends. They set a denim dress code for everyone and invited them to a supposed wedding rehearsal. However, Kimberly unexpectedly took off her denim jacket and showcased her gorgeous wedding dress and the couple got married that very night. In 2015, the duo romantically renewed their wedding vows at their friend's house.
Their family life
Four years later in 2007, the pair welcomed their first child named William Huckleberry, 18, in Nashville. The doting parents gave their firstborn son the nickname Huck, which was inspired by Mark Twain's character, Huckleberry Finn. In 2009, the two welcomed Jasper Warren, 16, who was named after Brad's grandfather. Brad played a significant role in Brad's life because he gave the talented singer his first guitar and told him to pursue music.
William grew up an active and curious kid who loved remote-controlled toys and bulldozer toy trucks and loved to play the banjo and piano. Brad said: "He's not a laid-back kid. He's a go-getter. He's ready to go when he gets up. [He's a] very animated, fiery and dramatic," per People.
Jasper is passionate about animals, especially pufferfish. He also enjoys building Legos and discovering new bugs. Brad explained that he couldn't be more different from his brother, and he stated: "The first child — his name is Huck — is a lot like me. He shares my disposition and focuses on a lot of things. Then the second child is the opposite of Huck ... which I think happens a lot. In some way he's becoming my favorite just by the fact that he's not like me."
What have Brad and Kimberly said about each other?
For Father's Day in 2020, Kimberly shared on Instagram: "He's a great dad to the kids because he IS one of the kids. We love you @bradpaisley. Life wouldn't be nearly as fun or exciting without you! Happy Father's Day!!" Brad has previously shared what he believes the secret to longevity is with The Boot and revealed: "We both have very healthy senses of humor. Anything I take myself too seriously on, she will gladly cut me down to size on and destroy all pre-conceived notions that I'm cool in any way. You've got to have similar outlooks and really healthy senses of humor. Pretension should be completely gone in a marriage. Actually, it should be gone before you get married! You should know somebody really well and know that they know how to take a joke and they know how to take you. That's the key — a sense of humor."