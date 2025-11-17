Jenna Bush Hager turns up the glam factor for intimate date night with husband

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband of over 17 years, Henry Chase Hager, shared an inside look into their intimate date night. On social media, the pair was seen joyfully smiling while being seated next to each other at a dinner table for their night out. The duo looked cozy as they matched, with Jenna donning a sleek long-sleeve black dress, while Henry wore a black blazer with a button-up shirt underneath. Jenna posted the heartwarming picture on Saturday night, as the two enjoyed their downtime together.

© Instagram Jenna and her husband enjoyed a date night

Despite the two being together for almost two decades, Jenna feels just as grateful to have met Henry, as she was when she said "I do." She shared on the Today show in 2024: "I feel really lucky to have met somebody that has given me three beautiful little babes. We've created a life together and I'm pretty proud of us."

© Getty Images They've been together for over 17 years

Not only have they started a lovely family together, but they've continued to enjoy each other's one-on-one time together and love trying new things. She added: "Henry is the best. He's introduced me to all sorts of things that I love. He was an Eagle Scout, so we go hiking together, we do all these things. But what's cool is we're both interested in growing and he's not the type that's like, 'Oh, I don't want to go see that show, or I don't want to do that.' He's open and that's so fun."

When it comes to their early beginnings, Jenna recalled how effortlessly comfortable Henry made her feel right off the bat. She previously explained on the Today show in 2020: "I do think one of the reasons why I knew really soon Henry was the one, is I was completely myself, and he loved it." Seems that authenticity is one of the couple's marriage secrets.

© Getty Images They met in 2004 and got married in 2008

In 2020, Jenna lovingly wrote a tribute online for the couple's anniversary. She expressed: "Twelve years ago, I married this dude as the sun set over Texas — the day after his thirtieth birthday. Twelve years, three kids, some loss, and insurmountable JOY — and I still love him with all of me. Happiest anniversary Hank." For Henry's birthday last year she also wrote online: "Henry Hager we love you with all we are! Been together for 20 birthdays.....(still feel 26!!)."

© WireImage Henry asked for former President George W. Bush's blessing

In March 2025, Henry made his co-hosting debut on the Jenna & Friends show during which he shared: "I love you [Jenna]. I would do anything for you, and I'm so proud of you. You brighten my day and my life all the time, and so, let's just do this and see how it goes." The two met when Henry was working under Jenna's father, George W. Bush for his reelection campaign back in 2004. They fell madly in love with each other from the very start, and three years later, Henry asked the former President for his blessing, and they got married a year later. They welcomed their firstborn Mila in 2013, their second daughter Poppy in 2015, and their third child Hal in 2019.