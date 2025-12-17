Exclusive: Nelly's 'first tradition' he's establishing with wife Ashanti and 17-month-old son

'Tis the season for family, friends, love and holiday traditions. "Ride Wit Me" rapper Nelly exclusively shared with HELLO! how he's planning to spend the festive time with his wife Ashanti, before he took the stage at iHeartRadio's JingleBall 2025 concert in New York City on December 12.

© Getty Images Nelly is looking forward to spending his holidays with his wife

The entertainer is keeping it simple, yet meaningful. He expressed: "[Ashanti and I] haven't been married that long, so our tradition is just being together." The performer explained that the two both have busy schedules, therefore they're using the holiday downtime to enjoy quality time together. He added: "Obviously she's in the business as well, as I'm in the business, so sometimes we could be pulled in different directions. So I think that's the first tradition that we're establishing, is making sure that we're there for the holidays." Apart from Nelly's flourishing love and family life, the rapper has also made a name for himself as a philanthropist. He has been selflessly giving back to his community each holiday season in Saint Louis for over two decades now.

© WireImage They welcomed a child in 2024

Nelly shared: "The Black and White Ball is something that I've been doing with my city for well over 20+ years. It's where we come together, we raise money, we give scholarships to needy students and people in my city. And it's the best party of the year because it brings Saint Louis together from all over. And this year we're giving away two scholarships to the only HBCU in Saint Louis. Shout out to Harris Stowe State College, and [to be] continued." The "Hot in Herre" singer has been married to singer Ashanti since December 2023 and they welcomed their first child, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes in July 2024, however, the two go way back. In fact, the pair met in 2003 at the Grammy Awards' press conference. In 2005, Ashanti admitted that the two did go out on a date. A year later, they began making public appearances together including at TAO's anniversary party. In 2009, Ashanti was featured as the leading lady in his music video for "Body On Me," however, in 2013, the two called it quits.

In 2021, the duo reunited for the first time for Ja Rule and Fat Joe's Verzuz battle. During the performance, Nelly went across the stage just to give Ashanti a hug. Afterwards Ashanti took to Ja Rule's Instagram Live to share that she wasn't aware that Nelly would be there and that they haven't spoken for over six years. A year later, they took the stage together to perform Nelly's song "Body On Me" during Power 98.3 and 96.1's Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona. In April 2023, the two were spotted holding hands at a boxing match in Las Vegas. That same year in June, they attended a red carpet together at the 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas in Atlanta. In August, Nelly shared a video on social media of the duo singing Usher's "Nice & Slow" together. In September the pair finally confirmed that they're dating once again and during the VMA's Ashanti donned a clutch with a picture of her and Nelly on it.

© WireImage The two first met back in 2003

In October, the rapper gifted Ashanti an impressive diamond necklace for her birthday and wrote online: "One time for the birthday girl. Such a beautiful, incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti. Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!" The following month, Ashanti threw Nelly a surprise birthday party. In December, the two secretly tied the knot. In February 2024, they collaborated on their song called "This Lil' Game We Play." In June, Nelly surprised Ashanti back with a baby shower, and a month later, their first child was born.

© WireImage The pair got married in December 2023

Ashanti wrote on Instagram: "Funny how life’s plans aren't…always on time.. lol. I've been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like. I'm loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I'm so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby." In March 2025, Ashanti presented Nelly onstage with the Landmark Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards. While introducing him she mentioned: "I'm so proud to honor Country Grammar and the talented guy who made it — my soulmate, my husband, Nelly, with the iHeart Radio Landmark Award."