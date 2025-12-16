Donald Trump's 2-word response to Bettina Anderson after engagement to Donald Trump Jr.

President Donald Trump had a two-word response to his future daughter-in-law, Bettina Anderson, after he announced her engagement to his son, Donald Trump Jr, on December 15.

The president revealed the news during a reception at the White House before embracing his eldest son, who admitted he was at "a loss for words."

Taking to the podium to address the attendees, Donald Jr. said in a video posted on X: "I'm not usually at a loss for words, because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well," the 47-year-old began.

"I want to thank Bettina for that one word: 'Yes,'" he added, before admitting his nerves about popping the question.

"When you go down there, it's like, you're gonna go, and you're trying to ask, and you're not sure what the answer's gonna be. It's always a little bit rough," he admitted. "But she said yes, so that's a big win for the end of the year."

As the crowd cheered and applauded, Donald Jr. offered the microphone to his future wife, and she began by thanking the president and First Lady Melania Trump.

"Wow, what a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable?"

She added: "This has been the most unforgettable weekend. I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you."

Bettina then turned to her future father-in-law, who offered her a kiss on the cheek before telling her, "Good luck," as the crowd cheered again.

Relationship history

Before Betinna, Donald Jr. was in a six-year relationship with broadcaster Kimberly Guilfoyle, with the couple getting engaged in 2020; however, they never officially announced their split.

Donald Jr. was previously married for 12 years to ex-wife Vanessa Trump, who filed for divorce in 2018. They share five children: Kai, 18, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11.

At the time of their split, they released a joint statement, emphasizing the importance of protecting their children in the wake of their divorce.

"We finalized our agreement at the end of last year. We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority," they said.

Vanessa and Donald Jr. were introduced by his dad at a fashion show in 2003, before he proposed in November 2024.

Their engagement made headlines, with reports revealing that her $100,000 diamond ring had been obtained for free as part of a promotional deal when Donald Jr. staged a photo op outside a New Jersey mall jewelry store.

They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in 2005.

Relationship with Bettina

Donald Jr. and Palm Beach socialite Bettina were first pictured together enjoying brunch in August 2024. He was still believed to be engaged to Kimberly at the time.

After their reported split in December 2024, Donald Jr. was pictured with Bettina at her birthday dinner in Palm Beach that same month. She was also his guest at the family's New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

They made their official debut as a couple at his dad's inauguration in January 2025.

Melania guidance

As Bettina prepares to marry into the Trump family, she may seek guidance from her future mother-in-law, Melania, who married Donald Sr. in 2005.

Her team opened up to us in an interview in February 2025 about what sort of wife she is to Donald. "There is something in her – the strong woman –, but at the same time, there is the soft power; she's really good at balancing her husband," her official photographer, Regine Mahaux, told us.

"Sometimes I wonder how she could have the courage to keep on going; they've gone through so much. She's committed. She loves him, and he loves her."