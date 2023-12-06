Ashanti's breakup with Nelly prior to pregnancy reveal uncovered

The saga of Nelly, 43, and Ashanti's love story, stretching over two decades, has recently taken a heartwarming turn with the couple reportedly expecting a baby.

This news, coming on the heels of their reconciliation earlier this year, marks a new chapter in their complex and enduring relationship.

Their story began in 2003 when they met at the Grammy Award nominations press conference. Despite an initially coy approach to their relationship, with Ashanti jokingly recalling how Nelly took a "long time" to get her phone number, their connection gradually deepened.

Over time, public appearances and moments of intimacy wove together, painting a picture of a relationship rich in nuances and complexities.

© Mike Pont Ashanti and Nelly attend the Angel Ball 2012

Their rapport was evident in 2006 as they made joint appearances, yet they maintained a stance of friendship in public.

Ashanti playfully hinted at a potential engagement in 2008, adding a layer of mystery to their relationship.

© Prince Williams Ashanti and Nelly attend I Love R&B Mondays at Greenhaus ATL

"We're good friends. We kick it – hang out a lot. The industry is very hard, so it's good to have fun and lighten it up," she shared in an interview with People, keeping fans guessing about the true nature of their bond.

In 2009, their collaboration on "Body on Me" showcased undeniable chemistry, though Nelly in 2010 framed their relationship as platonic.

The dynamics shifted in 2013 with their reported breakup, an event they both kept under wraps, preserving the private nature of their romance.

© Paras Griffin Ashanti and Nelly onstage during Nelly's "G.I. Moe" Halloween Birthday Celebration

The narrative took a more somber turn in 2015 when Ashanti hinted at infidelity as a contributing factor to their split, revealing the personal challenges they faced.

"I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed," she expressed on The Meredith Viera Show, offering a glimpse into the more turbulent aspects of their relationship.

Their unexpected reunion in 2021 on stage with Ja Rule and Fat Joe rekindled old flames and sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation.

© Paras Griffin Nelly and Ashanti attend Nelly's "G.I. Moe" Halloween Birthday Celebration

Ashanti, reflecting on this moment, shared in an Instagram Live, "Now look, this is the crazy part: I had no idea he was gonna be there. I haven’t seen him or spoken to him since we broke up. Six years or something? So, I didn’t know what to expect."

In 2022, Ashanti opened up about their improved relationship in an interview with Andy Cohen.

"We're in a better place. But we're cool now. Yeah, we have some conversations, you know. So it's cool," she said, hinting at a deeper, more mature connection.

Their joint appearances in 2022, first at a boxing match in Las Vegas and later on the red carpet, solidified the speculation surrounding their renewed romance.

