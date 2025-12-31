A look at legend Dick Clark's private life with longtime wife Kari and 3 kids before his death at 82

Broadcast icon Dick Clark was married to his third wife Kari Wigton for an impressive 35 years until he passed away in 2012 at the age of 82 due to myocardial infarction.

The pair met in 1970 while Kari worked at Dick Clark Productions and later on became his assistant. Kari helped Dick find more balance in his life by sweetly leaving notes in his pockets which detailed his schedule during his busy days.

As soon as they started dating, they also began living together. After being a couple for seven years, Dick popped the question and they tied the knot. His marriage to her was the longest one of the three.

Although the pair didn't have children of their own, Kari was the stepmother to his three children from his former two marriages.

He was firstly married to Barbara Mallery from 1952-1961 and welcomed their son Richard Augustus II into the world. Dick then married Loretta Martin and they were together from 1962-1971. They had two children named Duane and Cindy.

Kari was especially there for Dick during his health struggles in his later years. In 2004 he suffered a stroke while sleeping which negatively impacted the right side of his body and that sadly led him to have difficulty with motor functions. She remained consistent with helping him with his recovery journey and day-to-day needs. His motor skills got better over time but sadly his health deteriorated closer to his final years.

By 2009 he needed to use a wheelchair to get around, however he pushed through each year to host his notorious show, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, in order to celebrate the ball drop at Times Square each year. Kari was there by his side and supported him year after year, and the duo romantically kissed on live TV at midnight.

Opposites attract as they say and the two had balance together. Kari noted: "He's tough, he can be moody, he's a worrier. But I'm fairly happy and up nearly all the time, so we balance each other perfectly," per People.

Dick couldn't agree more. He expressed just how "extremely compatible" they were and said: "She's my best buddy, she's my lover, my business partner. That doesn't happen very often when people are together that much," per California Oregon Broadcasting Inc.

The popular Hollywood pair stayed together through sickness and in health for over three decades.

Dick got his career started in the mailroom of local radio station WRUN in Utica, New York back in 1945. The station was overseen by his dad and was owned by his uncle. His first role was stepping in for the weatherman who went on vacation. Only a few months later, he began voicing the station breaks and the rest was history.