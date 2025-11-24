Meet actor Udo Kier's partner Delbert McBride after artist confirmed the star's death at 81

Udo admitted that he was randomly spotted on the street during his time overseas, and that's how he got his first acting gig. He recalled: "I was in Berlin, and a young director comes to me and says, 'Hello, my name is Gus Van Sant. I have a movie I did for $20,000, but my next movie is going to be a bigger movie, and I want you to play.' And then I heard it was going to be [with] Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix, so I did my first American film," per his interview at the Locarno Film Festival.

Udo expressed in 2021 how he would like to be remembered: He shared: "That I was a lucky man who got wonderful opportunities in film. I can tell you I have never asked [a director] in my life, 'I would like to be in this film.' Never. I mean, imagine if I would say to David Lynch, 'I would like to be in your movie,' and he would answer, 'Who doesn't?' I want to be remembered that I had a good time and that I did comedies and drama and thrillers and gay hairdressers—everything, so why not," per Slant.