Shania Twain and husband Frédéric Thiébaud cozy up in photo from London trip

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud are making the best of the singer's downtime, after finishing up her slate of shows for the rest of the year last month.

The country music star, who turns 60 in just a week, and the Swiss executive, 55, are spending some days in London, documenting their visit on social media.

© Instagram Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud are enjoying a quick London getaway

Frédéric first took to his Instagram page with a sweet snapshot of himself and the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer posing for a photo by the water, the city skyline behind them, dressed in a brick-red sweater and jeans himself while Shania opted for a black leather jacket with jeans and a baseball cap.

Fans inundated the loving snap with heart emojis, leaving comments like: "Walks along the river on summer nights – gotta love London," and: "What a great couple, I only wish you the best."

Shania then took to her own page explaining what took them to the English capital, saying they were working on some "exciting projects" while also catching a performance of the new play Inter Alia on the West End, starring Rosamund Pike.

And as it turns out, she has a connection to the show! "Here's a fun story! A while back, the lovely Rosamund Pike reached out to ask if 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' could be used in a new play that she was the lead in – and of course I said yes!"

"The universe worked its magic because while Inter Alia is on at the National Theatre in London, some exciting projects brought me here too," she continued. "I had the privilege of seeing the show last night… it was raw, it was powerful and Rosamund was absolutely incredible. What a fantastic show! And I'm so glad we got to connect after as well, she's a beautiful person!"

© Instagram The pair caught a performance of "Inter Alia" at National Theatre starring Rosamund Pike

The synopsis of the play, currently in performances at the National Theatre, reads: "Jessica Parks [Rosamund] is smart, compassionate, a true maverick at the top of her career as an eminent London Crown Court Judge. At work she's changing and challenging the system one case at a time. But behind the robe, Jessica is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent."

"While managing the impossible juggling act faced by every working mother, an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance. Can she hold her family upright?"

© Instagram "I had the privilege of seeing the show last night… it was raw, it was powerful and Rosamund was absolutely incredible."

On the heels of wrapping up her Las Vegas residency and global tour, the Canadian singer spoke with Us Weekly about the prospect of her milestone birthday just later this month, seeing it as an opportunity to advocate for herself more and take charge, especially given her incredible life experiences.

"I feel like I've got this pass all of a sudden to care more about myself and say, 'Hey, I've lived 60 frigging years. If you want to do [something], do it!'" she told the publication.

© Getty Images Shania will celebrate her 60th birthday on August 28

"Whether you're parenting or being a friend or a sibling or a child, there are all these responsibilities. And when I add fame to that, it's a lot to keep up with. I'm a giver, and so I'd like to give more to myself."