Exclusive: Sharon stone's son Roan on 'lucky' engagement to marketer Anya and why he fell for her

Sharon Stone's New Year celebrations were extra special this year as her son, Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone, recently got engaged to his girlfriend Anya Yevtushenko, during a festive break. Anya is from Ukraine, and she works in marketing, and Roan couldn't be happier that he is now engaged. He exclusively told us: "I'm the happiest man on the planet and so lucky to have an amazing woman in my life that is sweet, kind, loving and one of the most intelligent people I have ever met."

The 25-year-old shared the news on Instagram, with a photo of his fiancée's hand with a giant diamond on her ring finger. The posy also revealed a bed covered in rose petals and chocolates, perhaps hinting at that's how he popped the question to his brunette beauty. "My love," he penned with the announcement.

Roan proposed to his girlfriend at Christmas

Roan is one of Sharon's three adopted sons (along with Quinn and Laird) and he was adopted in 2000 when Sharon was still married to journalist Phil Bronstein. When the couple split, Roan moved in with his father, but the mother-son duo remained very close, and Roan has credited the actress for his own successes.

"When I went into acting, my mother was very supportive and did all the self-tapes with me and taught me things she knows," he told us in an exclusive interview. "I'm still Sharon Stone's son, but as life progresses, I've managed to carve out a career where I'm known for my business, not for my connection to her. But I'm very proud of my family and my family's legacy and the name I carry," he says.

What does Roan do now?

Despite being just 25 years old, Roan is the CEO of media company Sweat N Shadow Management and is also the chief executive of the production company Cahuenga Media Group. So although he still works firmly in the media, he prefers to stay behind the scenes. In our exclusive chat, conducted by reporter Isabelle Casey, he spoke about red carpet avoidance. "I just don’t enjoy them – that’s probably why I picked the job I have. I don’t enjoy attention or glory. I enjoy it when an employee says to me, 'thank you for working so hard,' or 'you set the example of why to work so hard'. I go to support my mother and make her feel proud of her work, and tell her how proud I am of her. I could say that for my brothers as well."

Roan has also revealed that a film featuring his mother is in the works. "We're in final talks for a great movie that Sharon will be in… I might be biased, but she's one of the best actors there is. I love her."