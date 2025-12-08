Exclusive: Lady Eliza Spencer and fiancé Channing Millerd reveal fairytale Santorini proposal and plans for destination wedding

As love stories go, there can be few sweeter or more heartfelt than the one between Lady Eliza Spencer and her fiancé, Channing Millerd. The couple have been together for nine years, but met 15 years ago at a dinner party in South Africa organised by Greg Mallett, now the husband of Eliza's twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer.

"The dinner party was quite close to where I lived at the time, and happened during a quieter time in my life," says Eliza, who was raised in South Africa with Amelia and their older sister Lady Kitty, younger brother Louis, Viscount Althorp, and half-brother Samuel Aitken.

Born to Earl Spencer – the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales – and the former model Victoria Aitken, Eliza moved to South Africa with her family in 1995 to avoid the media attention attracted by the Spencer name, and thrived in the country's laid-back environs.

WATCH: Lady Eliza Spencer and fiancé Channing Millerd feature in exclusive HELLO! engagement shoot

"I'd been single for about two years and wasn't really socialising much. I didn't plan to go, but Amelia and my best friend dragged me there," Eliza, wearing Tiffany & Co. in our exclusive shoot, laughs. "That's where I met Channing for the first time." After discovering Channing was already in a relationship, "that was the end of that," Eliza says, but their paths crossed later on in their lives and the rest is history.

Eliza has already captivated her Instagram followers with details of their engagement, which unfolded on the Greek island of Santorini in July. Now, as they speak via Zoom from their home in London, Eliza, 33, and Channing, 34, an entrepreneur and brand chief operating officer, delightedly share intimate details of how the day unfolded.

© @joshshinner Lady Eliza Spencer and her fiancé Channing Millerd pose for an exclusive HELLO! photoshoot

Eliza's pear-cut diamond ring

One important detail was the ring, which features a 2.5-carat, pear-cut diamond set on a platinum band. Channing put characteristic thoughtfulness into choosing one as beautiful as his bride-to-be.

© @joshshinner Princess Diana's niece got engaged on the Greek island of Santorini in July

"I went shopping with my dad and brother-in-law, visiting many different diamond merchants in South Africa, trying to find the perfect stone. I eventually found it in a bespoke jewellers in Cape Town, then designed the ring myself. I had a very clear vision – although perhaps there was some subliminal messaging imparted throughout the years," he grins.

"I told him the shape that I loved," Eliza says. "It's perfect – the most beautiful ring ever – and so special that it's from South Africa."

© @joshshinner Eliza, wearing Tiffany & Co., tells us all about her magical engagement

Channing's romantic proposal

The ring secured, Channing went on to plan their trip in precise detail, with the couple arriving in Santorini the day before the engagement and exploring the picturesque streets of Oia before enjoying a romantic dinner on the water.

As the golden Greek sun set behind them, Channing was prepared. A keen photographer, he'd gone to great lengths to conceal a camera on a tripod to capture the moment, asking Eliza to close her eyes as he carried her to a balcony overlooking the sea that had secretly been decorated with flowers and candles, as well as umbrellas to ensure privacy.

© @joshshinner 'It's perfect – the most beautiful ring ever – and so special that it's from South Africa,' Eliza says of her ring

"I couldn't see," Eliza smiles. "As my eyes were closed, the most beautiful song was playing."

"It was a cover of Stand By Me, played on the cello by Vesislava, an award-winning cellist," Channing says. "I cried when I found that song. It actually brought a tear to my eye, so I knew it was the right one."

Eliza describes it as "an out-of-body experience" when her beau finally went down on one knee. "I laughed and I cried. I don't know how he pulled it all off, but it was so special. He did the most amazing job – above and beyond. I couldn't have dreamt of such a beautiful setting. It really was a dream come true."

© Instagram © Instagram

The couple resisted the urge to share their news with anyone for an hour or two. "We had some champagne and were reminiscing about our nine-year journey together, taking it in," Eliza says.

"But first was Amelia; it had to be Amelia. We FaceTimed Amelia and Greg, and then we called both our family groups. There were a lot of tears." "But happy tears," Channing adds.

Destination wedding

Their engagement party will take place in Cape Town this month. "We're having around 50 of our closest friends and family, which will be amazing," Eliza says.

As for their big day, the couple are yet to decide on the location, but are enjoying mulling over ideas. "We're quite keen on a destination wedding," Eliza says.

"He did the most amazing job – above and beyond. I couldn't have dreamt of such a beautiful setting. It really was a dream come true"

© @joshshinner The couple are planning a destination wedding

"Some of our best memories have been made in the Mediterranean. Then, at the same time, all of our friends and family have done weddings in Cape Town.

"I've never been to Lake Como, but it looks so beautiful," she continues. "I think that would be my dream destination, but we still have to visit it first."

Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Wednesday to read the full interview. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.