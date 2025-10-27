Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella marries Alex Gruszynski in fairytale Spanish wedding – exclusive photos

An ethereally beautiful wedding in a 12th-century abbey in Spain set the seal on a love story worthy of Hollywood. Stella del Carmen Banderas, the daughter of film stars Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, married her fiancé Alex Gruszynski, the son of the Emily in Paris cinematographer Alexander Gruszynski, in front of 200 guests, some of whom had flown in from the US. Naturally, Stella's happy blended family turned out in force. Dakota Johnson, Melanie's daughter with Miami Vice star Don Johnson, and Alexander Bauer, her son with the actor Steven Bauer, were there, along with Don's children Jesse and Atherton Grace Johnson.

On Antonio's side, his longtime partner Nicole Kimpel attended, along with her twin sister Barbara. Friends included Malia and Sasha Obama, the daughters of former US president Barack, as well as Trudie Styler, the actors Drew Starkey and Odessa A'zion and the model Isabella Elei. Stella, an actress and lifestyle entrepreneur, was born in Málaga, like her father, and is a huge fan of the southern city, so it was a strong candidate for the location. But Antonio steered her north towards Abadía Retuerta, a spectacular medieval venue set among vineyards near Valladolid.

The romantic ceremony

When the big day arrived, events followed Spanish tradition, which allows long, leisurely hours to prepare for a 6pm ceremony. The bride made her entrance on the arm of her visibly emotional father, who later said: "I was probably moving very stiffly at first, so as not to trip, and my heart was racing." Shedding a few tears during the moving ceremony, Antonio reflected: "I'm Andalusian, I'm an actor, I'm a father… and it was a storm of emotions! I tried to keep my composure, but it was difficult not to shed a few tears looking at Stella."

'My heart was racing,' Antonio Banderas said of the moment he walked daughter Stella down the aisle

The bride's dress

Stella's gown, which she spent nine months designing with the house of Rodarte, was a full-length, off-the-shoulder creation in white lace and chiffon, unmistakably Spanish and Gothic in feel. "I'm on cloud nine, overflowing with happiness," Stella said after tying the knot. "Marrying Alex, my favourite person in the world, is a dream come true, and doing it in Spain has made it even more special. I feel very fortunate to be able to share the beauty and culture of this country with all of our loved ones."

Alex Gruszynski and Stella del Carmen Banderas married in a beautiful wedding in a 12th-century abbey in Spain

Of her dress, she added: "I knew I wanted something a little bit Gothic, very romantic and inspired by Spanish lace, something that looked as if it belonged in a fairytale."

I'm on cloud nine, overflowing with happiness. Marrying Alex, my favourite person in the world, is a dream come true, and doing it in Spain has made it even more special.

Party celebrations

Afterwards, the festivities began with cocktails in the cloisters. Stella slipped into her second bridal look, a silk sheath by Jane Booke, for dinner. Served in the chapel on long tables shimmering with silver, this began with a creamy almond soup and grapes, followed by wild sea bass with green peppers. There was no shortage of moving speeches. Leaving no one in any doubt of their affection for their new son-in-law, Antonio praised him and gave him a huge hug, while Melanie said she had gained "another son".

Stella with her mother Melanie Griffith and her half-sister Dakota Johnson

Once the blissful couple had cut their cake – two metres long and topped with cream and raspberries – Stella took to the floor for the first dance with her dad, twirling with him to the tune of Glenn Miller's Moonlight Serenade, before Alex took over and Antonio finished the dance with Melanie. Later in the evening, the multi-talented actor surprised the newlyweds by singing the jazz classic Minnie the Moocher, and the party carried on until dawn.

Interview by Antonio Dieguez

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.