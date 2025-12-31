Inside Diana Ross' complex love life including the tragic death of her second husband

The singer briefly dated tennis legend Arthur Ashe in the late 1960s after they crossed paths during a charity event. They remained friends after breaking up.

The performer began dating fashion photographer Francesco Scavullo after the two met during a photoshoot in the late 1960s. Their relationship lasted shortly, however they collaborated on numerous photoshoots post-breakup.

In the late 1960s, Diana also became briefly involved with Motown artist Eddie Kendricks however they called it quits shortly after to focus on their blooming careers.

During the early 1970s, the entertainer shortly dated actor and director Warren Beatty. After their breakup, they still collaborated on his film Reds.

Diana was romantically involved with actor Ryan O'Neal in the mid-1970s when they met at an industry party.

In the early 1980s, Diana was romantically linked to actor Richard Gere but their relationship was a fleeting one.