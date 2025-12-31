Inside Diana Ross' complex love life including the tragic death of her second husband

Diana Ross loves love. The iconic singer has been in numerous relationships during her successful decades-long career and has been married twice. Learn all about her love life below.
Berry Gordy
Diana and Motown founder Berry Gordy were romantically involved since the 1960s and had their daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick in 1971. Despite their relationship ending, they continued to work together on music that made the charts.
Robert Ellis Silberstein
Diana married Robert Ellis Silberstein, who was a music executive, a few months after her first child with Berry. The couple welcomed their daughters Tracee Ellis Ross and Chudney Ross together. They got divorced six years later in 1977, but continued spending holidays with his family.
Gene Simmons
Diana firstly dated Kiss' front man Gene Simmons after her divorce from Robert. They were together for several years and their bond was serious, being that the singer introduced Diana to his mother. They showed their love in the public eye at huge industry events before calling it quits.
Arne Naess Jr.
Diana and Arne Naess Jr. met at a social event during the early 1980s. Their chemistry was evident, therefore they tied the knot in 1986. They welcomed their children Ross Arne Naess and Evan Olav Naess into the world. The two got divorced in 2000 after being married for 14 years. Arne passed away in 2004 at the age of 66, due to a tragic climbing accident near Cape Town, Africa.
Jon Voight
Diana was romantically linked to Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight from 2005 to 2006. The two met through mutual friends and garnered huge attention for their power couple status while they dated.
Diana's short-lived relationships
The singer briefly dated tennis legend Arthur Ashe in the late 1960s after they crossed paths during a charity event. They remained friends after breaking up.
The performer began dating fashion photographer Francesco Scavullo after the two met during a photoshoot in the late 1960s. Their relationship lasted shortly, however they collaborated on numerous photoshoots post-breakup.
In the late 1960s, Diana also became briefly involved with Motown artist Eddie Kendricks however they called it quits shortly after to focus on their blooming careers.
During the early 1970s, the entertainer shortly dated actor and director Warren Beatty. After their breakup, they still collaborated on his film Reds.
Diana was romantically involved with actor Ryan O'Neal in the mid-1970s when they met at an industry party.
In the early 1980s, Diana was romantically linked to actor Richard Gere but their relationship was a fleeting one.